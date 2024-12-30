It's been a fun first eight weeks of the season.
It's flown by, hasn't it?
I don't want to suggest things have gone exactly as expected -- because they haven't. But 17 of the teams that were in the CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings remain in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, including each of the preseason's top 12 teams.
My highest-ranked team in the preseason that is no longer ranked is Arkansas. The team I had unranked in the preseason that is highest ranked now is Kentucky.
That's interesting for obvious reasons.
If you follow the sport closely, you likely know there are only four undefeated teams remaining -- three of which originate from the SEC. The best of the bunch, at least in my opinion, is Tennessee, which remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 26th consecutive day. The Vols are 12-0 with 11 double-digit victories and wins over two schools also in the Top 25 And 1 -- specifically a 66-64 victory at No. 17 Illinois and a 77-62 neutral-court win over No. 25 Baylor.
Next up for the Vols is Tuesday's game against Norfolk State that should move them to 13-0 and, either way, will complete the non-league portion of their schedule. After that, it's the SEC opener against John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks, a game KenPom.com currently projects Tennessee to win by 13 points before traveling to Florida for a top-10 showdown.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Tennessee
|Chaz Lanier finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Monday's 82-64 win over Middle Tennessee. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Norfolk State.
|--
|12-0
|2
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 87-69 win over Purdue. The Tigers' next game is Monday against Monmouth.
|--
|11-1
|3
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey finished with 20 points and five assists in Sunday's 99-71 win over Morgan State. The Cyclones' next game is Monday at Colorado.
|--
|10-1
|4
Duke
|Kon Knueppel finished with 18 points and five assists in Saturday's 82-56 win at Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Virginia Tech.
|--
|10-2
|5
Alabama
|Labaron Philon finished with 21 points and six assists in Sunday's 105-82 win over South Dakota State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Oklahoma.
|--
|11-2
|6
Kansas
|Zeke Mayo finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 87-53 win over Brown. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against West Virginia.
|--
|9-2
|7
Florida
|Alijah Martin finished with 18 points and four steals in Sunday's 85-45 win over Stetson. The Gators' next game is Saturday at Kentucky.
|--
|13-0
|8
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 20 points and eight assists in Saturday's 73-70 win at Xavier. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at Providence.
|--
|11-2
|9
Kentucky
|Jaxson Robinson was 3-of-11 from the field in Saturday's 85-65 loss to Ohio State. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Brown.
|--
|10-2
|10
Michigan St.
|Coen Carr finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 86-69 win over Florida Atlantic. The Spartans' next game is Monday against Western Michigan.
|--
|10-2
|11
UCLA
|Eric Dailey finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 65-62 win over Gonzaga. The Bruins' next game is Saturday at Nebraska.
|--
|11-2
|12
Oregon
|Kwame Evans Jr. finished with 13 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 76-61 win over Stanford. The Ducks' next game is Sunday against Weber State.
|--
|12-1
|13
Miss. St.
|Riley Kugel finished with 19 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 79-66 win at Memphis. The Bulldogs' next game is Monday against Bethune Cookman.
|--
|11-1
|14
Texas A&M
|Wade Taylor IV finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 92-54 win over Abilene Christian. The Aggies' next game is Saturday against Texas.
|--
|11-2
|15
Maryland
|Julian Reese finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 81-66 win over Maryland Eastern Shore. The Terrapins' next game is Thursday at Washington.
|--
|11-2
|16
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 34 points and 12 assists in Sunday's 83-64 win over Toledo. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Minnesota.
|--
|9-4
|17
Illinois
|Tomislav Ivisic finished with 23 points and five assists in Sunday's 117-64 win over Chicago State. The Illini's next game is Thursday at Oregon.
|--
|9-3
|18
Memphis
|Colby Rogers finished with 28 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 87-70 win over Ole Miss. The Tigers' next game is Thursday at Florida Atlantic.
|--
|10-3
|19
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 21 points and six rebonds in Saturday's 78-74 win at Butler. The Huskies' next game is Jan. 1 at DePaul.
|--
|10-3
|20
Ole Miss
|Dre Davis was 1-of-5 from the field in Saturday's 87-70 loss at Memphis. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against Georgia.
|--
|11-2
|21
Gonzaga
|Braden Huff was 1-of-6 from the field in Saturday's 65-62 loss to UCLA. The Zags' next game is Monday at Pepperdine.
|--
|9-4
|22
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 18 points and two assists in Saturday's 87-51 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christie. The Cougars' next game is Monday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|8-3
|23
Oklahoma
|Jalon Moore finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 89-67 win over Prairie View. The Sooners' next game is Saturday at Alabama.
|--
|13-0
|24
Georgia
|RJ Godfrey finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 79-72 win over South Carolina State. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday at Ole Miss.
|--
|12-1
|25
Baylor
|Norchad Omier finished with 19 points and 24 rebounds in Friday's 107-53 win over Arlington Baptist. The Bears' next game is Tuesday against Utah.
|--
|8-3
|26
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis finished with 23 point and four rebound in Sunday's 97-81 win over Campbell. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday at Louisville.
|--
|8-5