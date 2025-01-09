I've spent time this week on the Eye On College Basketball Podcast explaining how all road games in the SEC project as Quadrant 1 opportunities -- except for road games at South Carolina. In other words, almost everything in the league is hard away from home, and even more so when you're missing your leading scorer, which is why what Texas A&M did Wednesday night at Oklahoma was especially impressive.

Final score: Aggies 80, Sooners 78.

With leading scorer Wade Taylor IV sidelined with an undisclosed injury, Texas A&M fell behind by 18 points in the second half on the road and seemed headed for its third loss of the season. Instead, the Aggies rallied and won their ninth straight game, largely because Zhuric Phelps got a career-high 34 points -- including the go-ahead and game-winning 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining.

The come-from-behind/unlikely win improved Texas A&M to 13-2 overall, 2-0 in the SEC. The Aggies are now 4-1 in Quadrant 1, 3-1 in Quadrant 2 -- or 7-2 in the first two quadrants with five victories over top-50 teams in the NET. It's a resume that has Texas A&M at No. 12 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Auburn remains No. 1 for the second consecutive day.

In total, 10 SEC schools are now in the Top 25 And 1 -- specifically No. 1 Auburn, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Alabama, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Mississippi State, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 24 Georgia and No. 26 Oklahoma. That's three of the top five, five of the top eight and seven of the top 12 all coming from the same league, which is among the reasons many believe an SEC member will win the national championship this year, ending a title-drought for the conference that started after Anthony Davis led Kentucky to six victories in the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

Top 25 And 1 rankings