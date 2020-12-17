The No. 9 Creighton Bluejays visit the St. John's Red Storm in a Big East clash on Thursday evening. Creighton enters the season as a highly-ranked team, boasting a 4-2 overall record. The Bluejays' losses came to quality opponents in Kansas and Marquette, though Creighton is 0-1 on the road and 0-1 in Big East play this season. St. John's sits at 5-3, though the Red Storm have dropped the last two games, including an overtime loss to Georgetown in the last outing.

Creighton vs. St. John's spread: Creighton -6.5

Creighton vs. St. John's over-under: 160.5 points

CREI: The Bluejays are 3-3 against the spread this season

SJU: The Red Storm are 14-8-1 against the spread in the last 23 home games

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton is an offense-first team, but the Bluejays also hold up defensively. Opponents are shooting just 43.0 percent on 2-point attempts against the Bluejays this season, with Creighton also posting a 10.5 percent block rate and an 11.0 percent steal rate. Creighton is also above-average in shooting efficiency allowed, with St. John's shooting just 29.9 percent from 3-point range this season.

Offensively, Creighton is a top-five team in points per possession, and the Bluejays are shooting 61.9 percent from 2-point range and 37.5 percent from 3-point range. St. John's is outside the top 250 in the country in shooting efficiency allowed defensively, and that should pave the way to impressive numbers. Beyond that, Creighton is elite in ball security, turning the ball over on only 13.2 percent of possessions, and the Bluejays are well above-average in both 3-point attempt rate and assist rate in 2020-21.

Why St. John's can cover

Sophomore standout Julian Champagnie leads the way for the Red Storm. He is averaging 20.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this season, and having star power always helps an offense. From there, St. John's is a very good offensive rebounding team, pulling down 33.6 percent of available boards, and the Red Storm are a very good free throw shooting team at 74 percent.

Defensively, St. John's makes waves in creating turnovers at a 25.0 percent rate, and that includes a top-10 national mark in steal rate at 15.0 percent. The Red Storm are also above-average on the defensive glass, grabbing 73.4 percent of available rebounds, and Creighton struggles on the offensive glass to the tune of a 20.3 percent offensive rebound rate so far this season.

