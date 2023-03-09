The top-seeded VCU Rams will look to extend their winning streak to seven games when they take on the eighth-seeded Davidson Wildcats in a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday in the 2023 Atlantic 10 Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Rams (24-7, 15-3 Atlantic 10), who won the league title by three games over Dayton, Fordham and Saint Louis, are looking to win their first league tournament title since 2015. The Wildcats (16-15, 8-10), who have won five of their last six games, finished second in last year's tournament. Davidson last won the Atlantic 10 Tournament crown in 2018.

The game from the Barclays Center will tip off at 11:30 a.m. ET. Davidson is averaging 70.4 points per game, while VCU averages 71. The Rams are 7-point favorites in the latest Davidson vs. VCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 135.

Davidson vs. VCU spread: VCU -7

Davidson vs. VCU over/under: 135 points

Davidson vs. VCU money line: Davidson +240, VCU -305

DAV: The Wildcats are 4-0 against the spread in their last four neutral site games

VCU: The Rams are 4-1 in their last five game overall

Why VCU can cover

Sophomore Jalen Deloach has been on a roll of late, reaching double-figure scoring in each of the last five games, including a 19-point and seven-rebound performance in an 88-63 win over St. Joseph's on Feb. 21. He has recorded four double-doubles on the year, including a 13-point and 11-rebound performance in a 73-65 win at Saint Louis on Feb. 3. In 30 games, including 28 starts, he is averaging 10 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. In two games against Davidson, he is averaging eight points and six rebounds in 21.5 minutes of action.

Also helping power the Rams is sophomore forward Jamir Watkins. In 31 games, including 17 starts, he is averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He has reached double-figure scoring in 16 games, including a season-high 22 points in a 90-63 win over Northern Illinois on Dec. 17. Watkins has also recorded two double-doubles, the last coming in a 74-62 win at Richmond on Jan. 20. In that game, he scored 15 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds.

Why Davidson can cover

Senior guard Foster Loyer has been dominant of late. He is coming off a 14-point, eight-rebound and six-assist effort in Wednesday's win over St. Bonaventure. He scored 33 points at Rhode Island in a 68-54 win on Saturday, and has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last six games. He has scored 30 or more points four times, including a season-high 38 points at Wright State on Nov. 9. For the year, he is averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds, while connecting on 91.8% of his free throws.

Junior forward Sam Mennenga was a big factor in the Wildcats' first-round win over St. Bonaventure. He scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds on Wednesday. For the season, Mennenga averages 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He has reached double-figure scoring in 27 games and recorded six double-doubles.

