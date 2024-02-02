The 21st-ranked Dayton Flyers will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in a key Atlantic 10 Conference matchup on Friday night. The Bonnies (13-7, 4-4 Atlantic 10), who have won two in a row, are 3-3 on the road this season. The Flyers (17-3, 7-1), who have won 14 of 15, are 10-0 on their home court in 2023-24. St. Bonaventure is coming off a 67-62 win over VCU on Tuesday, while Dayton defeated George Washington 83-61 on Tuesday.

Tipoff from University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Flyers lead the all-time series 28-11. The Flyers are 7-point favorites in the latest St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 134.5.

St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton spread: Dayton -7

St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton over/under: 134.5 points

St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton money line: St. Bonaventure +253, Dayton -322

SB: The Bonnies have hit the game total under in 9 of their last 13 away games (+4.60 units)

DAY: The Flyers have won 23 of their last 30 games (+10.05 ML units)

Why Dayton can cover

Junior forward DaRon Holmes II is coming off a double-double performance in the win over George Washington. In that game, Holmes scored 25 points, while grabbing 12 rebounds, dishing out four assists and blocking two shots. It was his fifth double-double of the year, and first since scoring 29 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in a 70-65 win over Saint Louis on Jan. 16. In 20 games, all starts, Holmes is averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 blocks.

Junior forward Nate Santos is also a big part of the Flyers' offense. He is in his first season with the program after spending the past two years at Pittsburgh. In 20 games, all starts, he is averaging 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 33.2 minutes of action. He is coming off a 17-point, five-rebound and four-assist effort in the win over George Washington.

Why St. Bonaventure can cover

Junior forward Chad Venning, who is in his second season with the Bonnies after spending two years at Morgan State, leads St. Bonaventure in scoring at 14.2 points in 25.6 minutes of play. He is also averaging five rebounds and 1.9 blocks. He has reached double-figure scoring 16 times, including one double-double. In an 89-78 win at VCU on Jan. 3, he scored 19 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds. He scored 11 points and grabbed eight boards in Tuesday's win over VCU.

Also playing a key role for the Bonnies is senior transfer guard Mika Adams-Woods. He spent four seasons at Cincinnati, but is already making a difference for the Bonnies. In 19 games, including 17 starts, Adams-Woods is averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 29.3 minutes. He has been red hot from the field, connecting on 51.7% of his shots from the floor, including a blistering 44.9% from 3-point range. He is also an 85.1% shooter from the free-throw line.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 140 combined points.

