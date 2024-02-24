Two of the top four teams in the ACC square off when the eighth-ranked Duke Blue Devils battle the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday. The Blue Devils (21-5, 12-3 ACC), who are tied for first in the conference with North Carolina, have won five straight since losing to the Tar Heels 93-84 on Feb. 3. The Demon Deacons (17-9, 9-6 ACC), who have won four of their last six games, raced past Pittsburgh 91-58 on Tuesday. Duke is 6-3 on the road in 2023-24, while Wake Forest is 14-0 at home. The Blue Devils beat the Demon Deacons 77-69 on Feb. 12.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. Duke leads the all-time series 180-80, including a 52-41 edge at Winston-Salem. The Demon Deacons are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Wake Forest odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 151.5. Before making any Wake Forest vs. Duke picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Wake Forest vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Wake Forest spread: Wake Forest -2.5

Duke vs. Wake Forest over/under: 151.5 points

Duke vs. Wake Forest money line: Duke +116, Wake Forest -138

DUKE: The Blue Devils have covered the spread in 21 of their last 34 games (+7.80 units)

WF: The Demon Deacons have hit the team total over in 13 of their last 19 games at home (+6.20 units)

Why Wake Forest can cover

Junior guard Hunter Sallis has been a welcome addition to the Demon Deacons after spending his first two years at Gonzaga. In 26 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.3 points, four rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal in 35 minutes of action. In Tuesday's win over Pittsburgh, Sallis poured in 17 points, while dishing out five assists and grabbing four rebounds. He scored 22 points, while adding five rebounds and four assists in the first matchup against the Blue Devils.

Also helping power Wake Forest is another newcomer in sophomore Kevin Miller. Miller played parts of two years at Central Michigan before joining the Demon Deacons this past fall. In 26 games, all starts, Miller is averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 31.2 minutes. He is coming off an 18-point, three-rebound and two-assist effort against Pittsburgh. See which team to pick here.

Why Duke can cover

Sophomore Kyle Filipowski continues to lead the way for the Blue Devils, and is coming off a solid effort in the win at Miami (Fla.) on Wednesday. In 31 minutes, he scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out four assists and blocked three shots. In the last matchup against Wake Forest, Filipowski registered a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. For the year, he is averaging 16.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and one steal in 30.3 minutes of play.

Senior guard Jeremy Roach has also had a stellar season and is on the preseason watch list for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. In 25 games, including 23 starts, Roach is averaging 14.1 points, 3.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 31.4 minutes. He is fourth in the ACC and 50th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.63. Against Miami (Fla.), he scored 16 points, while adding three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes. See which team to pick here.

