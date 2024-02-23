The Fordham Rams will look to snap out of a four-game losing streak when they take on the Duquesne Dukes in an Atlantic 10 Conference matchup on Friday. The Dukes (16-10, 6-7 Atlantic 10), who have won two in a row and seven of nine, are coming off an 81-66 thumping of Saint Louis on Tuesday. The Rams (10-16, 4-9 Atlantic 10), who have lost eight of 10, dropped a 68-53 decision at Davidson on Tuesday. Duquesne is 3-5 on the road, while Fordham is 4-10 on its home court.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y. Duquesne leads the all-time series 29-20. The Dukes are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Duquesne vs. Fordham odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 139.5.

Duquesne vs. Fordham spread: Duquesne -3.5

Duquesne vs. Fordham over/under: 139.5 points

Duquesne vs. Fordham money line: Duquesne -160, Fordham +133

DUQ: The Dukes have hit the team total under in 21 of their last 31 games (+9.80 units)

FOR: The Rams have hit the game total over in 13 of their last 19 games at home (+6.40 units)

Why Duquesne can cover

Senior guard Dae Dae Grant has been red hot of late, scoring in double figures in each of the last four games. He is coming off a 31-point and three-rebound effort in the win over Saint Louis on Tuesday. He had 11 points and six assists in a 75-59 loss at No. 16 Dayton on Feb. 13. In 23 games, including 21 starts, Grant is averaging 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32.2 minutes of action.

Senior guard Jimmy Clark III has also had a lot of success this season. In Tuesday's win over Saint Louis, he nearly had a double-double with 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds. He had 12 points and seven assists in the first meeting with Fordham on Jan. 27, a 68-59 win. In 26 games, all starts, Clark is averaging 15 points, 3.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals. See which team to pick here.

Why Fordham can cover

The Rams have three players averaging 10 or more points and six averaging seven or more this season. Leading the way is senior guard Japhet Medor, who is in his first year with the team after spending 2022-23 at Texas-San Antonio. In 24 games, including 22 starts this season, Medor is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 assists and two rebounds. He has scored 17 points in two of the last four games, including Saturday's loss at Davidson. He has scored in double figures in 13 games.

Also helping power the offense is sophomore guard Will Richardson. He has scored in double figures a team-high 15 times, including a season-high 16 points five times. Richardson scored nine points, blocked two shots, grabbed two rebounds and added two assists in Saturday's loss at Davidson. For the season, he has played in 25 games, making 17 starts, and is averaging 10.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals. See which team to pick here.

