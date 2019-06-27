Florida lands star graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. over Kentucky, Tennessee
Blackshear has finally decided where he will play out the final year of his college eligibility
The Florida Gators have emerged victorious in the Kerry Blackshear Jr. sweepstakes. Mike White and the Gators on Wednesday night snagged the Virginia Tech graduate transfer power forward over Kentucky, Tennessee and a potential return to VT, CBS Sports' Gary Parrish has learned.
Blackshear has one season of eligibility remaining and can play immediately for Florida as a graduate transfer next season, per NCAA rules.
When he originally announced he intended to explore the transfer market, Blackshear simultaneously declared for the NBA Draft. Ultimately, he withdrew from the draft just before the deadline, allowing him to return to school and to finish out the exploration process of transferring. He long waffled on where he would spend the next season playing basketball, but Florida always seemed to be near the top of his list through the duration of his second recruitment.
The 6-foot-10, 250 pound forward averaged 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Hokies last season and figures to be an instant impact player for the Gators. With big man Kevarrius Hayes exhausting his eligibility, Blackshear should be able to slide in immediately as the team's starting center.
Florida's addition of Blackshear only amplifies the hype around the program as it preps for the 2019-20 season. White and Co. have a top-10 recruiting class led by two five-star recruits, and they also bring back former five-star Andrew Nembhard for a sophomore season after he briefly tested the NBA Draft waters.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
OSU hires brother of 5-star recruit
Here's 10 times a school made an addition to its coaching staff and the new hire was connected...
-
UConn accepts Big East invitation
UConn and the Big East are officially linked again as the Huskies will join the conference...
-
UConn plans return to Big East in 2020
UConn plans to go home again, but what will happen to its football program?
-
NCAA warns California schools
The state of California wants its college athletes to be able to earn income, but the NCAA...
-
2020 NBA Draft lottery picks
Here's our top 14 players who could become millionaires this time next year.
-
Podcast: NBA Draft recap
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Cam Reddish and more