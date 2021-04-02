Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins look to continue an amazing 2021 NCAA Tournament run on Saturday evening in Indianapolis. Though UCLA may not be a Cinderella based on its program history, the Bruins are a No. 11 seed in this year's tournament, needing five wins to reach the Final Four. UCLA toppled No. 2 seed Alabama and No. 1 seed Michigan in the last two games to reach the national semifinals, and the Bruins are playing at a high level. They will face a unique test against the No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga Bulldogs, however, as Mark Few's team is 30-0 this season and aiming to become the first unbeaten champion since 1976.

Tip-off is schedule for 8:34 p.m. ET on CBS. The latest Gonzaga vs. UCLA odds from William Hill Sportsbook list the Bulldogs as 14-point favorites, while the over-under for total points is 145.5. Before locking in any UCLA vs. Gonzaga picks, check out the March Madness college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of $2,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Gonzaga vs. UCLA in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for UCLA vs. Gonzaga:

Gonzaga vs. UCLA spread: Gonzaga -14

Gonzaga vs. UCLA over-under: 145.5 points

Gonzaga vs. UCLA money line: Gonzaga -1100, UCLA +700

ZAGS: The Bulldogs are 9-4 against the spread in non-conference games

UCLA: The Bruins are 5-0 against the spread in the 2021 NCAA Tournament

Why Gonzaga can cover

As evidenced by its spotless record, Gonzaga is a juggernaut on both ends of the floor. The system is responsible for part of the team's success, but the Bulldogs are also led by a trio of All-Americans. Big man Drew Timme is averaging 19.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 65.0 percent from the floor. Timme has scored 22 points or more in the last three games, and he was dominant against USC in the Elite Eight. Corey Kispert is one of the best shooters in the country, averaging 18.9 points per game and converting 53.5 percent of his field goals, 45.3 percent of his 3-pointers and 88.5 percent of his free throws.

Finally, freshman guard Jalen Suggs does it all, averaging 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Suggs is a projected top-five pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and he produced 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists against USC. Overall, that trio pushes Gonzaga to nation-leading metrics in point differential, scoring, field goal percentage and more, and the Bulldogs have the more talented team in this Final Four matchup.

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA is a balanced team that saved its best basketball for the NCAA Tournament 2021. Cronin's team battled injury issues, including the loss of Chris Smith (ACL) during the season, but the Bruins are very good on both ends of the floor. Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez Jr. key the offense, with Juzang averaging 21.6 points per game in the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins are a top-15 offense in the country on a per-possession basis, and they are strongly above-average in turnover rate (15.8 percent), steal rate allowed (7.2 percent), offensive rebound rate (30.6 percent) and 3-point shooting (36.9 percent).

Gonzaga has few weaknesses, but one potential area to exploit is rim protection, where the Bulldogs block just 6.9 percent of attempts this season, ranking 262nd in the country. On the other side, UCLA is a strong defensive rebounding team, leading the Pac-12 by grabbing 74.8 percent of available rebounds during conference play. The Bruins are also very good in preventing free throw attempts, and 2-point defense is a strength, with opponents shooting only 49.5 percent for the season.

How to make UCLA vs. Gonzaga picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 156 points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UCLA vs. Gonzaga? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.