For the second consecutive week Norfolk State guard Joe Bryant Jr. was selected as the National Spotlight Player of the Week to headline the HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week" and "Team of the Week" award winners.

Bryant put together another impressive week as the Spartans went 2-0 from Jan. 29-Feb. 4. In Norfolk State's 83-71 victory vs. Hampton, Bryant scored 21 of his season-high 29 points in the second half. The victory gave the Spartans a sweep over their rival as Bryant was named MVP in the Michael B. Jordan Legacy Classic in front of 13,451 fans at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Before the victory vs. Hampton, Bryant scored 18 points in Norfolk State's 77-71 victory vs. North Carolina Central despite being in foul trouble for most of the game. For the week Bryant averaged averaged 23.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 68% from the floor, 63% from 3-point range and was perfect (10 for 10) from the free-throw line.

The reigning MEAC Player of the Year, Bryant led Norfolk State to its second consecutive MEAC Tournament championship and NCAA Tournament appearance last season.

Bryant is on the Fred "Curly" Neal Point Guard Watch List for the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game to be held April 2 in Houston (Click here for tickets) and broadcast on CBS.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its 2022-23 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Team of the Week

Alcorn State University -- Went (2-0) for the week with a road win against Grambling State University (63-60) and home win over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (70-67). The team has won eight out of the last nine games and share first place in the SWAC standings.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Player of the Week

Joe Bryant Jr, Norfolk State University (Fred "Curly "Neal Point Guard) -- Back-to-back winner averaged 28.5 mpg, 23.5 points, 3 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and shot 68 FG% (15-22), 63 3pt% (7-11), and 100 FT% (10-10) for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Team of the Week

Norfolk State University -- Went 2-0 for the week with a home win against North Carolina Central University (77-71) and neutral-site win versus Hampton University (83-71).

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Player of the Week

Marcus Garrett, Bethune-Cookman University (Fred "Curly "Neal Point Guard) -- Averaged 31 mpg, 15 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal and shot 45 FG% (11-24), 50 3PT% (3-6) for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Co-Teams of the Week

Bethune-Cookman University -- Went 2-0 for the week with a home win over Alabama A&M University (88-77) and road game win against Prairie view A&M University (60-58). The team currently has a three-game winning streak.

Alcorn State University -- Went (2-0) for the week with a road win against Grambling State University (63-60) and a home win versus the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (70-67).

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Player of the Week

Marquis Godwin, Hampton University (Sam Jones Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 38 mpg, 15.5 points, 1 rebound, and shot 47 FG% (11-25), 50 3pt% (9-18) for the week with a big game versus Norfolk State University in the Michael B. Jordan Legacy Classic. He had 21 points, went 7 of 10 from 3-point range, had one steal and played all 40 minutes.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Team of the Week

Tennessee State University -- Went 2-0 for the week with road wins over University of Southern Indiana (80-76) and Eastern Illinois University (65-51).

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

Terrance Hunter-Whitfield, Virginia State University (Purvis Short Small Forward) -- Averaged 31 mpg, 19 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.5 steals, and shot 42 FG% (11-26), and 100 FT% (14-14) for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Teams of the Week

Johnson C. Smith University -- Went (2-0) with wins at home versus Virginia Union University (78-71) and Fayetteville State University (71-63).

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Player of the Week

Justin Sylver, Lane College (Fred "Curly" Neal Point Guard) -- Averaged 28.5 mpg, 15 points, 5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and shot 68 FG% (11-16), 82 FT% (14-17) for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Teams of the Week

Lemoyne-Owen College -- Went 2-0 on the week with road wins over Kentucky State University (82-76) and Spring Hill College (78-67). The Magicians have won seven out of their last eight games.





