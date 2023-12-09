USC star freshman Bronny James, the oldest son of Lakers star LeBron James, is expected to make his collegiate debut Sunday against Long Beach State. His delayed debut would come less than five months after going into cardiac arrest during a preseason workout on July 24.

James was a full participant in USC's practice on Thursday for the first time this season. If James does indeed play, he would likely come off the bench and face a restriction on how many minutes he will play.

"All indications are he feels great, and he looks good," USC coach Andy Enfield said Thursday.

In August, doctors determined a congenital heart defect was the cause of the cardiac episode. James didn't play in the overseas trip to Greece and Croatia when the Trojans played in a three-game summer tour and this weekend would be the first time he appeared in an organized basketball game since the McDonald's All-American game this past spring.

The Trojans started the season ranked inside the AP Top 25 poll, but early losses to UC Irvine, Oklahoma and Gonzaga dropped them out of the rankings. USC sits at 5-3 heading into the weekend and getting James back in the lineup could provide a major spark as Pac-12 conference play approaches at the end of the month.

How to watch USC vs. Long Beach State live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Galen Center -- Los Angeles

TV: Pac-12 Network | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

