In a span of less than 72 hours, two college basketball jobs on fabled Tobacco Road have come open.

Days after North Carolina fired coach Hubert Davis after an early NCAA Tournament exit, NC State's Will Wade back-channeled an exit from Raleigh into the arms of LSU -- the same program that fired him for cause four years ago. Sources tell CBS Sports' Matt Norlander that LSU leadership approached Wade late Tuesday night about a return, setting in motion a rapid sequence that ended Thursday morning with Wade accepting the job and Matt McMahon being dismissed.

The LSU job was not publicly open. It never really went through a traditional search. Instead, LSU executed a high-level, behind-the-scenes maneuver -- one driven primarily by president Wade Rouse and backed by the school's Board of Supervisors -- to bring Wade back to Baton Rouge. Unlike the school's splashy football hire of Lane Kiffin last fall, multiple sources indicated Louisiana governor Jeff Landry was not a central figure in this hire.

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What LSU offered Wade that NC State could not

Wade's exit from NC State was not simply about the temptation of LSU calling. It was about what LSU could offer. According to sources, Wade recently approached NC State officials seeking a significant increase in staff salary pool and a meaningful jump in NIL resources to compete at the top of the ACC. NC State, which operated with roughly $9 million in roster-building resources this past season, was either unable or unwilling to meet those demands.

LSU, meanwhile, is expected to push past $10 million in NIL and roster resources for the 2026-27 season, per sources. That gap -- combined with LSU's willingness to invest more heavily in staff -- became the clearest catalyst for Wade's departure after just one season.

LSU is also making a substantial bet on Wade himself. Sources told CBS Sports the deal is expected to exceed $4 million annually on a seven-year contract. For context, Wade made a little over $2.5 million at NC State and just finished a 20-14 season that ended in a First Four exit.

The buyouts add another layer to the cost. Wade's buyout at NC State is $5 million (dropping to $3 million after April 1), while McMahon had three years remaining on his LSU contract with an $8 million buyout. Even in an era of escalating spending, LSU's bills are piling up.

That trend isn't isolated to basketball.

LSU handed out a seven-year, $91 million contract to Lane Kiffin and paid $54 million to move on from Brian Kelly during the 2025 season. CBS Sports' Chris Hummer previously reported LSU's football roster could double its spending to roughly $20 million for 2026. The Tigers' aggressive transfer portal approach reflects a department-wide commitment to spending at the highest level.

Basketball now appears fully part of that equation.

By hiring Wade, LSU doubles down on star power across its major programs. The school extended women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey on a 10-year, $36 million deal in 2023 and signed baseball coach Jay Johnson to a seven-year, $23 million extension after a national title run.

NC State's red reckoning unfulfilled

Wade's tenure at NC State lasted just over a calendar year. Internally, sources said he has communicated that he does not intend to aggressively poach the Wolfpack roster in the portal, an attempt to soften the blow of a decision that will nonetheless be viewed as abrupt -- and, in many corners, controversial.

Wade arrived in Raleigh with a promise of a "reckoning." While NC State did reach the NCAA Tournament, the season ended in Dayton in the First Four, and the Wolfpack lost six of their final seven regular-season games to fall outside the ACC's top tier.

The roster, built heavily through the transfer portal, never fully clicked. A 3-7 record in close games underscored issues executing late, and Wade acknowledged after the season that changes were needed.

After a First Four loss to Texas, Wade said it would be the "worst team we have at NC State."

In the end, he wasn't joking. He just won't be there to coach the next version.

Candidates to know for NC State search

After giving Wade a second chance at the high-major level, NC State is back in the market again -- facing its third coaching search in as many years, with more questions than answers about where it goes next. Fan interest is still high despite recent ups and downs -- a miracle Final Four run in 2024 by Kevin Keatts' club was followed the next season by the Wolfpack missing the ACC Tournament -- and the administration will be looking for somebody who is not likely to eye a quick exit.

Here are the names to know for NC State's coaching search.

Josh Schertz, Saint Louis coach : Schertz is probably the most notable name on the list, but it could be tough to land him. Sources told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander his recently signed deal at SLU is likely beyond what NC State could pay, and SLU's NIL is probably also going to be higher than what NC State can do. He's a wish list candidate, but almost certainly not attainable.

: Schertz is probably the most notable name on the list, but it could be tough to land him. Sources told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander his recently signed deal at SLU is likely beyond what NC State could pay, and SLU's NIL is probably also going to be higher than what NC State can do. He's a wish list candidate, but almost certainly not attainable. Justin Gainey, Tennessee associate head coach: Gainey, a former point guard at NC State in the late 1990s, has been at Tennessee since 2021. Gainey was hired as an assistant coach under Rick Barnes in 2021 before being promoted to associate head coach the following year. Gainey hasn't been a head coach yet, but returning to his alma mater could be the perfect place to start.

Gainey, a former point guard at NC State in the late 1990s, has been at Tennessee since 2021. Gainey was hired as an assistant coach under Rick Barnes in 2021 before being promoted to associate head coach the following year. Gainey hasn't been a head coach yet, but returning to his alma mater could be the perfect place to start. Travis Steele, Miami (Ohio) coach: Under Steele, Miami University was one of the best stories in college basketball. The RedHawks won 32 games, which included a win over SMU in the First Four. Steele, the former Xavier coach, hasn't coached in the ACC during his career.

Under Steele, Miami University was one of the best stories in college basketball. The RedHawks won 32 games, which included a win over SMU in the First Four. Steele, the former Xavier coach, hasn't coached in the ACC during his career. Mike White, Georgia coach: Georgia has reached the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons under White, but has been on the wrong side of two ugly losses. The most recent showing was a 102-77 defeat against Saint Louis. White does have the most high-major coaching experience on the list.

Georgia has reached the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons under White, but has been on the wrong side of two ugly losses. The most recent showing was a 102-77 defeat against Saint Louis. White does have the most high-major coaching experience on the list. Bob Richey, Furman coach: Richey, 43, has been at Furman since 2016. He has reached the NCAA Tournament twice, including a win over Virginia in 2023. Furman went 22-13 this season and lost in the first round to UConn. Richey could be on his way to becoming a high-major coach in the near future.

Richey, 43, has been at Furman since 2016. He has reached the NCAA Tournament twice, including a win over Virginia in 2023. Furman went 22-13 this season and lost in the first round to UConn. Richey could be on his way to becoming a high-major coach in the near future. Flynn Clayman, High Point coach: The 37-year-old went 31-5 in his first season as the coach at High Point. The Southern California native is a fast-riser in the industry and helped High Point pull off the biggest upset of the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a win over Wisconsin.

With North Carolina and NC State open, a once-quiet coaching carousel is now spinning at full speed.