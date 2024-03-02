Immediately after his No. 7 Kansas team committed a second-half turnover that led to an easy transition basket on the other end for No. 15 Baylor on Saturday, the TV panned to Hall of Fame coach Bill Self. The legend slunk back in his chair and threw up both his arms before clearly repeating a four-word phrase in succession: "What are we doing? What are we doing?" asked Self in disgust.

The answer: Kansas was losing to No. 15 Baylor in an eventual 82-74 defeat. The turnover and transition bucket moved Baylor's lead midway through the second half to 11 points, and KU never got within a single possession of striking distance until the end. The loss on Saturday was Kansas' seventh conference defeat of the season -- the most ever under Self and the most ever by any team under his watch.

Here's a look at the loss by the numbers as the Jayhawks fall to 21-8 on the season and 9-7 in league play.

Kansas' struggles by the numbers