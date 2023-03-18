Kansas coach Bill Self will miss the No. 1-seeded Jayhawks' second-round 2023 NCAA Tournament game on Saturday vs. No. 8 seed Arkansas as he continues to recover from a recent hospital stay. Self, 60, was discharged from the hospital earlier in the week after undergoing a heart catheterization.

His status with the program is labeled "day-to-day."

Self, who was hospitalized the night before KU's opening game in the 2023 Big 12 Tournament, did not return to the team during the event. Kansas made it all the way to the Big 12 Tournament title game before falling to Texas.

Self rejoined the Jayhawks this week after being discharged from the hospital, though he has been helping around the program helping the team prepare on a limited basis. As he continues to recover, assistant coach Norm Roberts will remain the acting head coach.

"I'm feeling much better. I've got more energy. Been with the team all week on a limited basis," Self said in a video posted to KU's Twitter account on Thursday. "I'm there every day, doing a lot of sitting in practice. Never really done that. I feel better, but still I'm not ready to coach the game."

At the time, Self had hope he would "progress to the point" where he could return to the court on a full-time basis. However, 48 hours later, that is not the case.

Kansas won the Big 12 regular-season title for the 17th time during his tenure with the Jayhawks and secured the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament after going 25-6 overall and 13-5 in league play.

Kansas faces Arkansas at 5:15 p.m. ET in Des Moines, Iowa, as a 4-point favorite. The Jayhawks are the reigning national champions and the No. 1 seed in the West Region looking to become the first team to repeat since Florida in 2006-07.