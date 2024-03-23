A second-round matchup in the 2024 NCAA Tournament features the No. 5 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs squaring off against the No. 4 seed Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 to face the winner of Purdue vs. Utah State. Kansas has made the Sweet 16 30 times in school history. Meanwhile, Gonzaga has made it 26 times.

Tipoff from the Delta Center in Utah is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Gonzaga vs. Kansas odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5. Before making any Kansas vs. Gonzaga picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 148-106 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 29-19 (+810) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Gonzaga. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Gonzaga vs. Kansas:

Gonzaga vs. Kansas spread: Bulldogs -4.5

Gonzaga vs. Kansas over/under: 151.5 points

Gonzaga vs. Kansas money line: Bulldogs -196, Jayhawks +161

ZAGS: 16-16 ATS this season

KU: 13-18-1 ATS this season

Gonzaga vs. Kansas picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Gonzaga can cover

Junior guard Nolan Hickman is a poised force. Hickman has great handles and can change paces in a blink of an eye. He averages 13.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The Washington native totaled 11 points and made three 3-pointers in his last matchup.

Junior guard Ryan Nembhard can score in the mid-range or the lane with no problem while also being an active passer. He puts up a team-best 6.8 assists while averaging 12.8 points per game. He's finished with a double-double in three of his last four games. On Mar. 12 against Saint Mary's, Nembhard had 13 points, 11 assists and two steals. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Kansas can cover

Senior center Hunter Dickinson is an experienced force in the frontcourt. He uses his length to snag rebounds with ease and owns a soft touch around the basket. He's second on the team in scoring (18) but first in both rebounds (11.1) and blocks (1.5). On Thursday's win over Samford, he totaled 19 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks.

Junior forward KJ Adams Jr. is at his best when he heads to the lane with a full head of steam. Adams Jr. can finish with either hand and is very explosive in doing so. He averages 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He's dropped 20-plus points in consecutive games. In his last matchup, Adams Jr. had 20 points, four rebounds and six assists. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

How to make Gonzaga vs. Kansas picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 153 points. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas vs. Gonzaga, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that is 29-19 on top-rated college basketball spread picks this season.