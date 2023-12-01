A pair of top-five teams battle in a key 2023 Big East-Big 12 matchup on Friday night when the fourth-ranked UConn Huskies face the fifth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. The Huskies (7-0), who are playing their first true road game of the season, have won all of their games by no fewer than 10 points. The Jayhawks (6-1), who lost to Marquette 73-59 at the Maui Invitational, are coming off a 71-63 victory over Eastern Illinois on Tuesday. Kansas is off to another solid start to the year and is 6-1 or better for the 12th consecutive season.

Tip-off from the Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., is set for 9 p.m. ET. Kansas leads the all-time series 3-0, last meeting in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament where the Jayhawks posted a 73-61 win in Des Moines, Iowa. The Jayhawks are 3-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. Kansas odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 148.5. Before making any Kansas vs. UConn picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

UConn vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -3

UConn vs. Kansas over/under: 148.5 points

UConn vs. Kansas money line: UConn +114, Kansas -138

UCONN: The Huskies have returned more than 12 units on the money line over their last 17 games

KAN: The Jayhawks have hit the team total over in 20 of their last 34 games (+4.35 units)

Why Kansas can cover

Senior center Hunter Dickinson is in his first season with the Jayhawks after spending three seasons at Michigan. He has been dominant and leads the team in scoring and rebounding. In seven starts, he is averaging 21.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks in 30.1 minutes of action. He is connecting on 67% of his field goals, including 61.5% from 3-point range. Dickinson is coming off a 25-point, 13-rebound, three-block and two-assist effort in the win over Eastern Illinois.

Fifth-year senior Kevin McCullar Jr., who is in his second season in Lawrence, is averaging 18.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He has registered two triple-doubles on the year, including a 22-point, 11-rebound and 10-assist effort in an 83-56 win over Chaminade at the Maui Invitational. He was a preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention selection and is a three-time academic All-Big 12 selection. He was a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist the past two seasons.

Why UConn can cover

Senior guard Cam Spencer is in his first season with the Huskies after playing at Rutgers last year. He has reached double-digit scoring the past six games, and is averaging 16.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is connecting on 50.7% of his field goals, including 47.8% from 3-point range. Spencer is coming off a 17-point, four-rebound, four-steal and three-assist effort against New Hampshire on Monday.

Graduate guard Tristen Newton leads the Huskies in rebounding (8.1) and assists (6.9), while averaging 15.6 points per game. He has two double-doubles and one triple-double on the season. In a 90-60 win over Manhattan on Nov. 24, he scored 15 points, dished out 13 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds. He has been named to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List for the nation's top point guard.

