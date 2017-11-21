LaVar Ball responds to Trump's tweet in off-the-rails CNN interview, downplays feud

LaVar Ball went on national television Monday night to rebut President Donald Trump and the tweet storm he brewed up on Sunday when the commander-in-chief called Ball ungrateful for his efforts in getting his shoplifting son back from China to the U.S. It was as predictably off-the-rails as you might have expected.

Ball and CNN host Chris Cuomo hit on a number of topics, but the discussion hit a pile of mud and slowed to a crawl when Cuomo brought up gratitude and ragged on LaVar's decision to not show gratitude to the president for his efforts in assisting his son, LiAngelo. From there, things got completely sideways.

this is Jerry Seinfeld and George Costanza arguing about the words "Thank You" pic.twitter.com/bDxIL7V1Ta — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) November 21, 2017

Ball refused to say thank you to Trump earlier this week and even went so far as to ask, "Who?" when asked about Trump's involvement in the UCLA saga. He again refused to say thank you on Monday night and insisted that Trump could have done more to resolve the issue in expediting the matter. "What did he do for me?" said LaVar, adding that after 18 years, LiAngelo has earned a pass for his behavior in China.

LaVar Ball on Donald Trump "I'm not just going to around saying Thank You" pic.twitter.com/VAa4cFXp7J — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 21, 2017

In the end, LaVar downplayed a feud with the president and challenged the notion that he's picking fights with "the most powerful man in the world." He also got in a few good sales pitches for Big Baller Brand, for good measure.

Chris Cuomo to LaVar Ball "Why would you take shot at Trump when he helped your son get out of jail in China? " "Do you think you're being respectful to the President of the United States? pic.twitter.com/XNl0GFUl0w — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 21, 2017

Maybe we've seen the last of the Trump-LaVar saga, but so long as the president still has Twitter, and so long as LaVar is given outlet to speak, consider me dubious.