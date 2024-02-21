We've got another exciting Big East matchup on the college basketball schedule as the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles and the DePaul Blue Demons are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is 19-6 overall and 11-1 at home, while DePaul is 3-22 overall and 0-8 on the road. The Golden Eagles are 10-4 in conference play this season and sit second in the Big East standings while DePaul are last in the league at 0-11.

Marquette vs. DePaul spread: Marquette -25.5

Marquette vs. DePaul over/under: 150.5 points

Marquette vs. DePaul money line: Marquette -8571, DePaul +2083

What you need to know about Marquette

Marquette unfortunately witnessed the end of its eight-game winning streak on Saturday, taking a serious blow against the UConn Huskies, falling 81-53. Even though the team lost Oso Ighodaro had a solid night, scoring 14 points to go along with two steals and two blocks.

Ighodaro is averaging 14.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per game this season and he's become a pillar during his fourth year with the program. Tyler Kolek leads the program in points (15.7), assists (7.2) and 3-point shooting (40.4%) and he'll need to have a better performance after being limited to seven points on 2-of-11 shooting against UConn.

What you need to know about DePaul

Meanwhile, DePaul's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 13th straight defeat. They fell 81-70 to the Providence Friars. Despite the defeat, DePaul had strong showings from Elijah Fisher and Jaden Henley, who both scored 15 points.

Fisher was a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor and the Texas Tech transfer is now averaging 9.6 points per game on the season while shooting 52.0% from the floor. The Blue Demons rank 351st in the nation in scoring average (64.3) and 353rd in points allowed per game (80.5).

