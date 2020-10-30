Michigan landed its highest-rated commitment of the Juwan Howard era on Friday as five-star recruit Caleb Houstan, a top-10 national prospect from Montverde Academy told ESPN he has committed to the Wolverines. Houstan, a 6-foot-8 power forward ranked as the No. 2 player at his position in the 247Sports Composite, chose UM over Duke, Virginia and Alabama.

The commitment boosts Michigan to the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports national recruiting rankings for 2021, up from its previous standing of No. 7. Houstan is not only the highest-ranked commitment of the class -- which now consists of five top-160 recruits -- but he is the highest-rated Michigan basketball recruit to choose the program since the 247Sports database began nearly two decades ago.

"Michigan really showed that they wanted me and that I was going to be a key part of their program," Houstan told ESPN. "They were invested in me as a player and really took the time to get to know my game. They run a system that I know I can do well in. I also developed great relationships with their coaching staff."

Houstan was originally a 2022 prospect but he reclassified this summer to 2021, with the intent on becoming eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft. A one-and-done hopeful, 247Sports' Jerry Meyer projected him recently as a future first-rounder because of his size and scoring ability.

Has good size as a combo forward with shooting range. Not overly athletic, but plays with strength and has body control. Dangerous three-point shooter. Finishes well inside the arc. Is composed with the basketball. Solid handler and passer. Strong rebounder. Comes up with points off the glass. Positional defender with versatility defensively.

Michigan's 2021 class now holds three top-100 commitments led by Houstan as well as guards Frankie Collins and Kobe Bufkin. It's a strong and deep recruiting class that comes on the heels of a top-15 class last cycle put together by Howard that ranked tops in the Big Ten.