No. 1 seed Houston has been the favorite to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket for most of the season, but Alabama was named the top overall seed on Selection Sunday. The Crimson Tide have arguably the best player in the country in Brandon Miller, while Houston has one of the nation's top defenses. They are on opposite sides of the 2023 March Madness bracket, making them one of the trendy 2023 March Madness picks to meet in the title game. Should you advance two No. 1 seeds to the end with your 2023 NCAA bracket picks?

Kansas and Purdue, the other No. 1 seeds, will also be 2023 NCAA Tournament favorites. The March Madness 2023 schedule begins Thursday, so there is not much time left to submit your NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket. Before making any 2023 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2023 March Madness picks. Now, with the 2023 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Three 2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2023 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia in the South Region. Both teams are hungry for an expected shot at top-seeded Alabama in the second round. Maryland head coach Kevin Willard made an instant impact with the program this year after a successful run with Seton Hall, leading his team to a 10-0 record in conference home games. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins led the Mountaineers to the 2010 Final Four along with four additional Sweet 16 appearances, so he will hope for another magical run this month.

Another 2023 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston Cougars. Knocking down three-pointers is often key to double-digit seeds pulling off March Madness upsets and College of Charleston isn't shy about letting them launch. The Cougars rank second in three-point attempts per game (30.2) and 10th in three-pointers made(10.1). Still, the Aztecs rank ninth in three-point percentage allowed (29.3%).

Another 2023 March Madness matchup to watch out for: No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman in the South. Furman stars Jalen Slawson and Mike Bothwell returned for a chance at redemption this season after losing to Chattanooga in the Southern Conference Tournament title game last year. They were able to avenge that loss with a win over the Mocs last week, punching the school's first ticket to the Big Dance since 1980. Virginia is seeking its second championship in four years, but is also trying to avoid its third first-round exit in that same stretch. You can see the model's 2023 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2023 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that's called 18 upsets by double-digit seeds.