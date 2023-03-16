There has never been a streak of three straight editions of the NCAA Tournament with a win by a No. 15 seed, but that mark could be set during the 2023 March Madness bracket. Oral Roberts made the Sweet 16 in 2021, while Saint Peter's advanced to the Elite Eight last year. The Golden Eagles are back in the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket this year, led by star guard Max Abmas. They will try to pull off one of the biggest 2023 March Madness upsets when they face No. 5 seed Duke in the first round.

Despite the recent success from No. 15 seeds, they are still just 10-138 all-time in first-round games. Should you back any of them with your 2023 March Madness picks? Before you make your 2023 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

Top 2023 March Madness bracket upset picks

One team to back in your 2023 NCAA Tournament picks, according to the model: Another team to back in your 2023 NCAA Tournament picks: No. 9 seed FAU defeats No. 8 Memphis in a critical 8 vs. 9 matchup. Florida Atlantic has five players averaging at least 8.9 points per game this season, headlined by Johnell Davis (13.5). The Owls have more balance than Memphis, which only has two players scoring more than eight points per game. The Tigers are playing without their third-leading scorer, making this an uphill battle for them.

Another surprise: No. 6 Kentucky barely sneaks by Providence in the first round and then fails to make it to the Sweet 16. The Wildcats were hoping to be one of the 2023 NCAA Tournament contenders when reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe returned for another season, but they have not lived up to expectations. They struggled against the top teams on their schedule in non-conference play and were inconsistent during the SEC portion of their campaign. Kentucky has a challenging opening-round matchup against Providence and would likely have to face No. 3 seed Kansas State if it made it to the second round. See which other 2023 March Madness matchups to target here.

