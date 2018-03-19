NCAA Tournament: Nevada completes incredible comeback to stun No. 2 seed Cincinnati
The Bearcats scored only 8 points in the final 10 minutes and Nevada took advantage
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
Not even a 22-point second-half deficit could keep No. 7 seed Nevada from advancing past No. 2 Cincinnati on Sunday.
The Wolf Pack made their deficit disappear with an incredible 32-8 run over the game's final 11 minutes, and Josh Hall put the exclamation on the finish by hitting the go-ahead bucket in the final 10 seconds. It was the only time Nevada had held a lead for the entirety of the game.
Officially, Nevada lead for 9.1 seconds of the game and trailed for 38:50 of 40 minutes of game time.
The Wolf Pack will face Loyola Chicago in the Sweet 16.
-
Nevada coach flings off shirt after win
Eric Musselman delivered an epic postgame speech, then roared into the locker room without...
-
March Madness results, sked, tip times
March Madness is already insane, and you can check out scores and tip times from every game...
-
Boeheim, Syracuse back in the Sweet 16
Jim Boeheim bests Tom Izzo in Hall of Fame clash to put the Orange into the Sweet 16
-
Curry surprises UMBC with new kicks
Curry gave the Retrievers the kicks ahead of their second-round game on Sunday
-
Xavier vs. Florida State preview
The No. 1 seed Musketeers face Florida State in the second round of the Big Dance on Sunda...
-
Sunday's NCAA Tournament live updates
The second round of the NCAA Tournament continues Sunday