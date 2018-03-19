NCAA Tournament: Nevada completes incredible comeback to stun No. 2 seed Cincinnati

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

Not even a 22-point second-half deficit could keep No. 7 seed Nevada from advancing past No. 2 Cincinnati on Sunday.

The Wolf Pack made their deficit disappear with an incredible 32-8 run over the game's final 11 minutes, and Josh Hall put the exclamation on the finish by hitting the go-ahead bucket in the final 10 seconds. It was the only time Nevada had held a lead for the entirety of the game.

WHAT A COMEBACK!@NevadaHoops overcomes a 22-point deficit to defeat Cincinnati and advance to the #Sweet16!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/4bI6nJ3G5e — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 19, 2018

Officially, Nevada lead for 9.1 seconds of the game and trailed for 38:50 of 40 minutes of game time.

The Wolf Pack will face Loyola Chicago in the Sweet 16.