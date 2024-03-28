A high-scoring affair is expected when the North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday in a 2024 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup. The No. 4 seeded Crimson Tide (23-11) are the highest-scoring team remaining in the NCAA Tournament field. Alabama's 90.7 scoring average ranks first in the country this season. The top-seeded Tar Heels aren't far behind at 81.8 points per contest, ranking fourth among the Sweet 16 teams behind Alabama, Arizona and Purdue.

Tipoff is set for 9:39 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Tar Heels are 4.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 173.5 in the latest North Carolina vs. Alabama odds via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Alabama vs. North Carolina picks, you need to check out the college basketball analysis from the SportsLine Projection Model.

North Carolina vs. Alabama spread: UNC -4.5

North Carolina vs. Alabama over/under: 173.5

North Carolina vs. Alabama money line: UNC -199, Alabama +165

BAMA: The Crimson Tide are 3-1 ATS this season when playing on fewer days' rest than their opponent.

UNC: The Tar Heels are 8-4 ATS this season following four or more days off.

Why North Carolina can cover

The Tar Heels already believed they were poised for a deep NCAA Tournament run behind one of the most talented and experienced rosters remaining in the field. But now they will have even more confidence knowing they can overcome adversity, as they did on Saturday in the second round against Michigan State. The No. 9-seeded Spartans came out poised and sharp, while the Tar Heels appeared a bit lethargic. Michigan State took advantage and led by double figures for most of the first half, and North Carolina faced the real possibility of a massive halftime deficit.

Trailing 28-17 with 8 minutes left, forwards Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram went to work to pull the Tar Heels back into the game. Bacot started looking for his offense and used his power inside to get high-percentage shots, while Ingram controlled the glass on both ends. Suddenly, what appeared to be a dire deficit turned into a 40-31 halftime edge. The Tar Heels fended off one more Michigan State rally before pulling away comfortably in the second half. Bacot finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Ingram notched 17 points and seven boards. RJ Davis scored a team-high 20 points. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama got some good news when coach Nate Oats announced earlier this week that sharp-shooting junior Latrell Wrightsell will be available for Thursday's game after he left the contest against Grand Canyon with a head injury. Wrightsell, who is a transfer from Cal State Fullerton, missed four games earlier this season because of a concussion and also missed part of the Crimson Tide's NCAA Tournament opener against Charleston because of an injury. The junior had just two points in 11 minutes in the second round against Grand Canyon.

Wrightsell is averaging 9.3 points per game this season and his 44.3% accuracy from 3-point range is the best for any Alabama player who averages at least 20 minutes per game. He also has scored at least 19 points on five occasions this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

