The San Jose State Spartans will face off against the North Dakota State Bison at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the Scheels Center. North Dakota State is 4-4 overall and 2-0 at home, while San Jose State is 5-4 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Spartans are 5-3 against the spread on the season while the Bison are 2-4 against the number. It's the second time these non-conference foes have met this season with San Jose State coming out on top 78-65 on Nov. 27.

Both teams enter Monday's matchup on two-game losing streaks. The Bison are favored by 3 points in the latest North Dakota State vs. San Jose State odds and the over/under is set at 137.5 points.

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State spread: North Dakota State -3

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State over/under: 137.5 points

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State money line: North Dakota State -148, San Jose State +125

What you need to know about San Jose State

Last Saturday, the Spartans lost 75-58 to the Montana Grizzlies. It was a tough day for San Jose State starters, who combined to score just 24 points in the contest. However, William Humer led the Spartans with 11 points as a reserve and the bench combined to score 34 points on 13-for-22 shooting from the floor.

Last week in a head-to-head win over North Dakota State, Trey Anderson led all scorers with 21 points and MJ Amey Jr. had 14 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double. San Jose State went 11 of 24 from the 3-point line in that victory.

What you need to know about North Dakota State

Meanwhile, the Bison came up short against San Jose State last Monday in 78-65. Despite the loss, North Dakota State got a solid performance out of Damari Wheeler-Thomas, who scored 18 points. Wheeler-Thomas is second on the team in scoring (14.0 ppg) behind Boden Skunberg (16.5 ppg).

North Dakota State enters Monday's matchup shooting a respectable 36.2% from the 3-point line but defending the 3-point line has been a problem. The Bison are allowing opponents to shoot 40.4% from beyond the arc and they'll need to run the Spartans off the line to reverse their fortunes a week after a double-digit loss in San Jose.

