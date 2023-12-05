The Providence Friars will face the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners in a 2023 Big East/Big 12 Battle set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. OU is 7-0 overall and 5-0 at home, while Providence is 7-1 overall and hasn't played on the road yet. Providence is 3-1 in Big East/Big 12 battle matchups, while Oklahoma is 0-4 in those contests.

The Sooners are 5-2 against the spread this season and Providence is 4-3-1 ATS. The Sooners are 5-point favorites in the latest Providence vs. Oklahoma odds and the over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Oklahoma vs. Providence spread: Oklahoma -5

Oklahoma vs. Providence over/under: 142.5 points

Oklahoma vs. Providence money line: Oklahoma -210, Providence +173

What you need to know about Providence

Providence is playing its first true road game of the season after playing two games at neutral locations and the rest at home during its 7-1 start. Head coach Kim English is in his first season at Providence after two strong seasons at George Mason. Ed Cooley, who was the program's head coach for 12 years, accepted the same position at Georgetown after last season.

This will be English's toughest test yet as Providence plays its first ranked opponent of the year. Junior forward Bryce Hopkins, who led Providence in scoring last year, is the team's top offensive player again this year. Hopkins is averaging 17.3 points and 8.6 rebounds this season, including scoring 24 points in Providence's most recent game against Rhode Island on Saturday.

What you need to know about Oklahoma

Sophomore guard Otega Oweh went from averaging 4.8 points per game over 13.3 minutes per contest last year to the team's leading scorer at 15.7 points over 24.3 minutes per game in his expanded role. The 6-foot-5 scorer is one of the most efficient shooting guards in the country making 68.7% of his field goal attempts, including at least 60% in all seven games.

The Sooners are 4-0 ATS in games they are favored by fewer than 25 points this season, meaning they can outperform expectations when matched up against similar opponents. Their two ATS losses came in games they were huge favorites and won comfortably, but didn't cover the margin. Oklahoma is 20-5 straight-up at home against unranked opponents since the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

