Ole Miss men's basketball coach Kermit Davis has tested positive for COVID-19 and could miss the first two games of the upcoming season, the program announced Tuesday afternoon. Davis is in isolation at his home after receiving the positive test result Tuesday, and he is being retested to confirm those results. If Tuesday's test results also comes back positive, he will remain in isolation and miss the team's first two games.

"After going through the team's regular protocol Monday, it was determined Tuesday that head coach Kermit Davis tested positive for COVID-19," the school's statement read. "Coach Davis retested Tuesday, and those confirmation results are still pending. The team is going through contact tracing, and those found to be close contact will go into quarantine per medical guidelines.

"If Tuesday's test also comes back positive, Coach Davis will remain in isolation at his home and miss the first two games of the season. Ronnie Hamilton will serve as the team's interim head coach during Coach Davis' absence on the sidelines. Coach Davis will still be able to observe practices and communicate with the team virtually."

In the meantime, the basketball team is undergoing contact tracing to determine if anyone was a close contact with Davis in recent days. Those that are considered close contacts with him will enter into quarantine. During Davis' absence, assistant coach Ronnie Hamilton will serve as the interim head coach.

Davis, 60, joins a growing list of college coaches who in recent weeks have tested positive for the virus. Among those who have also tested positive include Hall of Famers Tom Izzo and Jim Boeheim.

The Rebels are scheduled to open their season next Wednesday as they face Central Arkansas at home.