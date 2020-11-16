Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim revealed on Sunday evening that after a recent round of routine testing for COVID-19 within his program, he has tested positive for the virus. The Hall of Fame coach has entered into self-isolation at home as he recovers, and says he is "not experiencing any symptoms at this time."

"I look forward to getting back on the court with my team," he said in part in a statement posted to his Twitter account.

Boeheim is just the latest high-profile coach to have tested positive for the coronavirus as the pandemic rages on. Fellow Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo announced he tested positive for COVID-19 just last week, and Alabama's Nate Oats and Toledo's Tod Kowalczyk have revealed publicly that they, too, have contracted it. That's not to mention college football coaches who have been affected, the likes of which include Nick Saban, Herm Edwards, Les Miles and Kevin Sumlin, among others.

Boeheim, a 75-year-old prostate cancer survivor, falls into the demographic deemed by the CDC as a higher risk to contract the virus and experience a more severe case because of his age and medical history. Here's to hoping for a quick recovery so we can see the legend back out on the court soon.