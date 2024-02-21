We've got another exciting SEC matchup on the schedule as the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Humphrey Coliseum. Miss. State is 17-8 overall and 10-2 at home, while Ole Miss is 19-6 overall and 3-5 on the road. The Bulldogs have won four of the last six meetings against the Rebels.

Miss. State vs. Ole Miss spread: Miss. State -6.5

Miss. State vs. Ole Miss over/under: 141 points

Miss. State vs. Ole Miss money line: Miss. State: -303, Ole Miss: +243

What you need to know about Mississippi State

Mississippi State waltzed into its matchup on Saturday with two straight wins but the Bulldogs left with three. The Bulldogs snuck past the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 71-67 win. Cameron Matthews was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. For the season, Matthews is averaging 9.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs have won seven of their last eight games at home. Mississippi State has also dominated Ole Miss on its home floor, winning 15 of the last 20 meetings against the Rebels at Humphrey Coliseum.

What you need to know about Ole Miss

Meanwhile, Ole Miss came into Saturday's matchup having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. The Rebels narrowly escaped with a win as Chris Beard's squad sidled past the Missouri Tigers 79-76.

Ole Miss can attribute much of its success to Matthew Murrell, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points. Allen Flanigan was another key contributor, dropping a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Rebels are scoring 76.0 points per game this season, which ranks 115th in the nation.

