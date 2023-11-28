The North Carolina State Wolfpack will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 9 p.m. ET in the 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Ole Miss is 5-0 overall and 4-0 at home, while North Carolina State is 4-1 overall. Ole Miss is favored by 2 points in the latest Ole Miss vs. North Carolina State odds, and the over/under is set at 144.5 points. Before entering any NC State vs. Ole Miss picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2023-24 season on a 94-61 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It is also off to an 8-2 roll on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on NC State vs. Ole Miss. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Ole Miss vs. North Carolina State spread: Ole Miss -2

Ole Miss vs. North Carolina State over/under: 144.5 points

Ole Miss vs. North Carolina State money line: Ole Miss: -132, NC State: +111

What you need to know about North Carolina State

After a string of four wins, North Carolina State's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. The Wolfpack took a 95-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of the BYU Cougars. Despite the loss, NC State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays.

Casey Morsell, who scored 28 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. DJ Burns Jr. was another key contributor in the defeat, scoring 16 points along with seven rebounds.

What you need to know about Ole Miss

Meanwhile, Ole Miss put another victory in the bag on Wednesday to keep its perfect season alive. The Rebels escaped with a win against the Temple Owls by the margin of a single free throw, 77-76. Allen Flanigan was the offensive standout for the Rebels as he scored 26 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

However, Ole Miss is 0-5 against the spread in its last five games at home. In addition, the Rebels are just 5-11 in their last 16 games played on a Tuesday.

