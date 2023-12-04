Another exciting Big Ten matchup is on the schedule as the Purdue Boilermakers and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Mackey Arena. Purdue is 7-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while Iowa is 5-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. The top-ranked Boilermakers enter Monday's matchup averaging 84.63 points per game, while the Hawkeyes are scoring 90.71 points per game on average.

Purdue vs. Iowa spread: Purdue -12.5

Purdue vs. Iowa over/under: 163 points

Purdue vs. Iowa money line: Purdue: -890, Iowa: +588

What you need to know about Purdue

Purdue unfortunately witnessed the end of its seven-game winning streak on Friday. The Boilermakers took a 92-88 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. The Boilermakers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Zach Edey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double with 35 points and 14 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Fletcher Loyer, who scored 17 points. Despite the defeat, Purdue was dominating the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds.

What you need to know about Iowa

Iowa has made a habit of sweeping its opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 25 points or more this season. The Hawkeyes put the hurt on the North Florida Ospreys with a sharp 103-78 victory on Wednesday. Iowa's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Owen Freeman led the charge by scoring 16 points along with five rebounds and five blocks. Another player who made a difference was Tony Perkins, who scored 21 points.

The Hawkeyes are 2-7 in their last nine games against Purdue. Iowa has also lost each of its last five games on the road against the Boilermakers.

