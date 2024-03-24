No. 5 seed San Diego State will aim for a second consecutive trip to the Sweet 16 when it faces No. 13 seed Yale in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday night. The Aztecs (25-10), who made a run to the national championship game last season, are coming off a 69-65 win over No. 12 seed UAB on Friday. Yale beat Brown on a buzzer-beater in the Ivy League Tournament title game last weekend, and the Bulldogs stunned No. 4 seed Auburn on Friday. Yale (23-9) trailed for most of the game but used a late run to take down the Tigers.

Tipoff is set for 9:40 p.m. ET from Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. The Aztecs are 5.5-point favorites in the latest San Diego State vs. Yale odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 129. Before making any Yale vs. San Diego State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 148-106 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 29-19 (+810) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on San Diego State vs. Yale. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Yale vs. San Diego State:

San Diego State vs. Yale spread: San Diego State -5.5

San Diego State vs. Yale over/under: 129 points

San Diego State vs. Yale money line: San Diego State -238, Yale +193

SDSU: 10-0 SU in its last 10 Sunday games

YALE: 14-5 ATS in its last 19 games

San Diego State vs. Yale picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why San Diego State can cover

While San Diego State knows how to string wins together in the NCAA Tournament, Yale is coming off just its second tournament win in school history. The Bulldogs took advantage of a sloppy performance from Auburn, which played without third-leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara (ejection) for almost the entire game. They will not have much time to recover emotionally from that game before they face an experienced, defensive-minded San Diego State team.

The Aztecs beat No. 12 seed UAB on Friday, powered by a 32-point performance from senior forward Jaedon LeDee. He has scored at least 21 points in 10 of his last 11 games, posting three double-doubles during that stretch. San Diego State has five seniors in its starting lineup, with four of them playing on last year's team that made a run to the national title game. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Yale can cover

Yale has been undervalued by the betting market since the middle of Ivy League play, covering the spread in 14 of its last 19 games. The Bulldogs punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a 62-61 win over Brown in the Ivy League title game, as Matt Knowling hit a buzzer-beater to cap off an 8-1 run to close the game. They pulled off one of the shockers of the tournament on Friday, taking down No. 4 seed Auburn as 14-point underdogs.

Junior guard John Poulakidas had 28 points on 10 of 15 shooting, including a 6 of 9 mark from 3-point range. He was joined in double figures by senior guard August Mahoney (14) and sophomore forward Danny Wolf (13). San Diego State has been overvalued by the betting market in recent weeks, covering the spread just one time in its last seven games. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

How to make San Diego State vs. Yale picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 139 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Yale vs. San Diego State, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that is 29-19 on top-rated college basketball spread picks this season.