The Stanford Cardinal will face off against the Oregon Ducks in a Pac-12 matchup on Thursday. Stanford is 12-13 overall and 9-4 at home, while Oregon is 17-8 overall and 5-3 on the road. This is their first meeting of the season as the home team has won four straight games and nine of their last 10 matchups.

Tip-off is set for 11 p.m. ET at Stanford's Maples Pavilion. Stanford is a 1-point favorite in the latest Oregon vs. Stanford odds according to the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 150.5 points. Before entering any Stanford vs. Oregon picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Stanford vs. Oregon spread: Stanford -1

Stanford vs. Oregon over/under: 150.5 points

Stanford vs. Oregon money line: Stanford: -115, Oregon: -105

ORE: Oregon is 3-1 ATS as an away underdog this season

STAN: Stanford is 4-2 ATS over its last six home games

What you need to know about Oregon

The third time was the charm for Oregon in its last contest as the Ducks won on a last-second dunk by N'Faly Dante with 0.9 seconds left after Oregon secured two offensive rebounds to keep the possession alive. Jermaine Couisnard drove the lane and found Dante for the slam to break a tie at 58 in a 60-58 win over Oregon State on Saturday. Dante finished with 22 points, Jackson Shelstad had 15 points and Couisnard added 13 points and eight assists in the victory.

Oregon has the fourth-best scoring defense in the Pac-12, allowing 71.9 points per game. The Ducks have the fifth-most efficient 3-point shooting offense in the conference, making 35.6% of their shots from behind the arc this season.

What you need to know about Stanford

Stanford enters off back-to-back losses and has dropped four of its last five contests. Maxime Raynaud, a 7-foot-1 junior, has led Stanford in scoring in four of its last five games while totaling at least 20 points in three of those contests. He leads the team in scoring (15.1 ppg) and rebounding (10) and has four double-doubles over his last seven games. Brandon Angel, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, is adding 13 points per game this season.

Stanford is the second-most efficient 3-point shooting team in the Pac-12, converting 38.8% of its 3-pointers while leading with 237 made triples. The deep shot could be a key separator in Stanford's favor on Thursday, led by Angel shooting 45.5% from deep this season. Three of Stanford's top four scorers shoot better than 40% from beyond the arc.

