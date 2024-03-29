The No. 3 seed Creighton Bluejays and the No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers square off in the Sweet 16 on Friday in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Both teams roll into this contest on a two-game win streak. The Bluejays have made the Elite Eight twice in school history with the last happening last year. On the other side, Tennessee last made the Elite Eight in 2010.

Tipoff from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 10:09 p.m. ET. The Vols are 3-point favorites in the latest Creighton vs. Tennessee odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 144. Before making any Tennessee vs. Creighton picks, you need to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Div. I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the Sweet 16 round of the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 152-109 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It also has a strong 32-21 (+890) record on top-rated spread picks this season, and it called 13 Sweet 16 teams this year. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Creighton and just locked in its March Madness predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Creighton vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Creighton spread: Volunteers -3

Tennessee vs. Creighton over/under: 144 points

Tennessee vs. Creighton money line: Volunteers -153, Bluejays +129

TENN: The total has gone Under in five of Tennessee's last six games

CREI: The Bluejays are 5-1 ATS in their last six games

Why Creighton can cover

Senior center Ryan Kalkbrenner can be dominant in the paint. Kalkbrenner owns a soft touch around the rim and uses his long arms to swat away shots. He averages 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. In the win over Oregon, Kalkbrenner tallied 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Senior guard Steven Ashworth provides the Bluejays with a knockdown shooter on the outside. Ashworth owns a pure jumper and excels in catch-and-shoot situations. The Utah native puts up 11 points, 4.2 assists and makes 2.2 3-pointers per game. In his last contest, Ashworth had 21 points, four assists and made five threes.

Why Tennessee can cover

Senior guard Dalton Knecht brings a pure scorer onto the court for the Volunteers. Knecht uses his crisp jumper to score from all three levels and has the bounce to finish above the rim. The Colorado native averages a team-high 21.1 points with 4.9 rebounds per game. In the first-round win over Saint Peter's, Knecht racked up 23 points and eight boards.

Junior forward Jonas Aidoo is a lengthy presence in the lane. Aidoo defends the rim due to his instincts and anticipation skills. He averages 12 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per contest. In his last outing, Aidoo finished with 11 points, four rebounds and two blocks. He's logged two or more blocks in seven of his last 10 games.

How to make Creighton vs. Tennessee picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 149 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Creighton, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time?