The No. 10 Creighton Bluejays will face off against the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first round of the 2022 Maui Invitational on Monday afternoon. Creighton has won all four of its games by double digits, including an 80-51 win over UC Riverside last Thursday. Texas Tech has won its first three games, beating Louisiana Tech in a 64-55 final last Monday.

Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Bluejays are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Creighton vs. Texas Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 137. Before entering any Texas Tech vs. Creighton picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Creighton vs. Texas Tech. Here are several college basketball odds for Creighton vs. Texas Tech:

Creighton vs. Texas Tech spread: Creighton -4.5

Creighton vs. Texas Tech over/under: 137 points

Creighton vs. Texas Tech money line: Creighton -160, Texas Tech +140

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton has opened its campaign with four victories, beating St. Thomas, North Dakota, Holy Cross and UC Riverside, with all four wins coming by double digits. The Bluejays were down a point before closing the first half against UC Riverside with a 16-2 run, and they added a 15-0 run to put the game away midway through the second half. Baylor Scheierman led all scorers with a season-high 17points, while three of his teammates scored in double figures as well.

Junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner has been the team's best player thus far, averaging 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Sophomore forward Arthur Kaluma is scoring 13.5 points and grabbing 5.8 rebounds, while sophomore guard Trey Alexander is chipping in 11.3 points and 5.0 boards. Creighton has covered the spread in seven of its last nine games dating back to last season, while Texas Tech has failed to cover in eight straight games against Big East opponents.

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech is off to a hot start of its own, rolling to wins against Northwestern State, Texas Southern and Louisiana Tech. The Red Raiders have a rest advantage heading into the Maui Invitational, as they have not played since beating the Bulldogs last Monday. They led by as many as 15 points in that win and never trailed, powered by 15 points each from De'Vion Harmon and Kevin Obanor.

The Red Raiders have knocked down 49% of their shots this season while holding opponents to just a 33.3% clip. Obanor, a senior forward, leads the team with 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Texas Tech has been fantastic early in the season, winning nine straight games in the month of November.

How to make Texas Tech vs. Creighton picks

The model has simulated Creighton vs. Texas Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

So who wins Texas Tech vs. Creighton? And which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Creighton vs. Texas Tech spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,200 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.