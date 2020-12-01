The modified 2020 Maui Invitational continues on Tuesday as the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (2-0) take on the Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) in the semifinals. Concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic moved this event from Hawaii to Asheville, N.C. That's where these NCAA Tournament contenders will tip it off at 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Hoosiers as two-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Indiana odds. The over-under for total points expected is set at 140, up three points from the opening line.

Texas vs. Indiana spread: Indiana -2

Texas vs. Indiana over-under: 140 points

TEX: The Longhorns are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight overall games

IND: The Hoosiers are 2-0 against the spread this year

What you need to know about Texas



The Longhorns entered the season nationally ranked and have had a couple strong performances so far. Texas knocked off UT-Rio Grande Valley 91-55 in its opener. The Longhorns then beat a solid Davidson program 78-76 on Monday to set up this matchup against the Hoosiers.

Texas is shooting 52.7 percent from the field and is averaging an impressive 42.5 rebounds per contest thus far on the young season. Guard Courtney Ramey leads the way with 17 points per game. Forward Greg Brown has been the main presence down low with 11 points and eight rebounds per contest.

What you need to know about Indiana

The Hoosiers have also gotten off to a fast start as they look to build on last season's 20-12 overall mark. Indiana took care of business against Tennessee Tech 89-59 in its opener. The Hoosiers then raced past Providence 79-58 on Monday.

Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been the clear star thus far. The NBA prospect is averaging 19 points and nine rebounds per game through two games. Guard Al Durham (14.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg) and forward Race Thompson (13.5 ppg, 8.0 repg) are also off to nice starts. Indiana has played great defense, giving up just 58.5 points per game.

