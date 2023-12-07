The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off against the UNCG Spartans at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium. UNCG is 6-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Eastern Kentucky is 3-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. These two squads met last season in another December non-conference matchup and it was the Colonels who scored a 68-64 victory.

UNCG vs. Eastern Kentucky spread: UNCG -6

UNCG vs. Eastern Kentucky over/under: 147.5 points

UNCG vs. Eastern Kentucky money line: UNCG: -276, Eastern Kentucky: +223

What you need to know about Eastern Kentucky

The Colonels took a 79-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Sunday. It was Eastern Kentucky's third loss in four games but Leland Walker and Devontae Blanton both turned in massive performances in the defeat.

Walker had 25 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Blanton had 22 points and seven rebounds. It was Eastern Kentucky's fifth straight loss against its in-state rivals but the Colonels will be hoping to bounce back on Thursday. Blanton had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists in the victory over the Spartans last season.

What you need to know about UNCG

Meanwhile, UNCG had already extended its winning streak to five on Friday. The Spartans took their matchup at home with ease, bagging an 88-56 win over the William Peace Pacers. Mikeal Brown-Jones led all scorers with 22 points in the win and he also contributed seven rebounds.

Kobe Langley also stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with seven points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Brown-Jones is a former VCU transfer who played a prominent role off the bench last season for UNC-Greensboro and he's now averaging 18.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as a starter in 2023-24. Meanwhile, Langley is averaging 13.7 points per game in his fifth season with the program.

