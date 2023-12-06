Wednesday night's game between Dayton and UNLV at Dayton's UD Arena has been canceled following an on-campus shooting at UNLV. There appear to be multiple victims, Las Vegas police told CBS News. and the suspect in the shooting is dead.

"Due to the tragic events unfolding on UNLV's campus, tonight's men's basketball contest between UNLV and the University of Dayton will not be played," Dayton said in an announcement. "Further information will be released when available. We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers."

The shooting occurred near Beam Hall, which houses UNLV's business school. Though authorities confirmed there was no further threat, people on campus were asked to continue sheltering in place with building evacuations occurring one at a time. In a message posted to Twitter, Las Vegas police asked people to "please continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units."

UNLV and other public colleges across Nevada closed for the rest of the day. The game would have been the second ever between Dayton and UNLV after the Runnin' Rebels won the first meeting 60-52 last season in Las Vegas. Wednesday night's game would have marked the return contest as UNLV prepared to play at Dayton for the first time.