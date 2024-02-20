We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Utah State Aggies and the San Diego State Aztecs are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesdsay at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Utah State is 21-5 overall and 11-1 at home, while San Diego State is 20-6 overall and 4-6 on the road.

Utah State vs. San Diego State spread: Utah State -2.5

Utah State vs. San Diego State over/under: 143.5 points

Utah State vs. San Diego State money line: Utah State -146, San Diego State +122

What you need to know about Utah State

After soaring to 84 points the game before, Utah State faltered in its matchup on Saturday, suffering a tough 75-55 defeat to the Colorado State Rams. Despite the defeat, Utah State saw several players record solid performances. Great Osobor, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Ian Martinez was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds.

Utah State has been a good team to bet on at home as the Aggies are 7-3 against the spread in that spot for the season. They've also covered five of their last six at home.

What you need to know about San Diego State

Meanwhile, San Diego State came out on top against New Mexico State by a score of 81-70 last time out. San Diego State can attribute much of its success to Jaedon LeDee, who scored 23 points and recorded four steals. LeDee is on a roll, as he's now scored 20 or more in the last three games he's played.

San Diego State hasn't been great on the road, covering just three times in 13 tries. However, the Aztecs do already have a big win over Utah State on the books this season. San Diego State beat Utah State 81-67 on Feb. 3 and covered the 6.5-point spread with some room to spare in that one.

