Teams looking to get back on track meet when the Campbell Fighting Camels battle the Virginia Tech Hokies in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday. The Camels (1-1), who moved to the Coastal Athletic Association this fall, finished seventh in the Big South in 2022-23 with an 8-10 mark and were 16-18 overall. The Hokies (1-1), who finished 11th in the Atlantic Coast Conference a year ago and were 19-15 overall, are 14-4 at home since the start of last season. Campbell is 4-11 away from home in that same stretch.

Tipoff from Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va., is set for 6 p.m. ET. VT leads the all-time series 5-0, earning an 85-60 win in their last meeting, which was Dec. 17 2011. The Hokies are 19.5-point favorites in the latest Campbell vs. Virginia Tech odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 137.5. Before making any Virginia Tech vs. Campbell picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 season on an 87-56 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anyone who followed it saw huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia Tech vs. Campbell and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Campbell vs. Virginia Tech:

Virginia Tech vs. Campbell spread: Virginia Tech -19.5

Virginia Tech vs. Campbell over/under: 137.5 points

Virginia Tech vs. Campbell money line: Campbell +1530, Virginia Tech -4348

CAM: The Camels have hit the team total over in 20 of their last 27 games (+11.70 units)

VT: The Hokies have hit the game total over in 19 of their last 33 games (+4.70 units)

Virginia Tech vs. Campbell picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Virginia Tech can cover

The Hokies have been led by junior guard Sean Pedulla, who is averaging 20.5 points, 7.5 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He has connected on 50% of his field goals, including 46.2% from 3-point range, and 84.6% of his free throws. He is coming off a 26-point performance against South Carolina in the Hall of Fame Series last Friday in Charlotte, N.C. In 34 games in 2022-23, he averaged 15 points, 3.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Senior guard Hunter Cattoor has also been a big part of the Hokies' success. He is in his fifth year with the team and is averaging 13 points, three rebounds and two assists through the first two games. He has averaged double-figure scoring the past two seasons, including 10.8 a year ago. In parts of five seasons, he has played in 121 games with 73 starts, averaging 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and one steal. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Campbell can cover

Sophomore guard Anthony Dell'Orso is coming off a monster performance in the loss to East Carolina on Saturday. In that game, Dell'Orso scored 35 points and grabbed eight rebounds. He had 14 points and five rebounds in the season-opening win over Navy on Nov. 6. A year ago in 34 games, including 27 starts, he averaged 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He has started 29 of 36 games in his career, averaging 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds and was named Big South Freshman of the Year in 2022-23.

Also helping power the offense is senior guard Gediminas Mokseckas. He is in his fourth year with the program and had a solid performance in the season opener. Against Navy, he scored 16 points, while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out three assists. In his time at Campbell, he has started 47 of 78 games played, including all 34 last season. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Campbell vs. Virginia Tech picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 144 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Virginia Tech vs. Campbell, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 87-56 roll on top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.