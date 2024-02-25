Ohio State's season has not gone to plan, but the Buckeyes are making some marvelous memories of late -- and proving madness isn't limited to March. Dale Bonner nailed a 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left to stun Michigan State, 60-57, for the Buckeyes' first win in East Lansing since 2012, snapping a nine-game losing streak at the Breslin Center.

After the shot initially appeared to be a true buzzer-beater, officials put 0.2 seconds left on the clock, but the Spartans couldn't conjure up a miracle on the ensuing possession.

Bonner's shot -- only his second made shot of the day -- capped a frantic finish. The hosts led by as much as 12 early in the second half, but Ohio State clawed back and took its first lead of the day, 57-56, with 11 seconds remaining off two Roddy Gayle Jr. free throws. Tyson Walker drew a foul on the other end and made one of two to knot things up before Bonner's heroics.

The Buckeyes entered Sunday 0-8 on the road this season and losers of 17 straight on the road overall. After firing Chris Holtmann on Feb. 14, they stunned No. 2 Purdue, 73-69, in interim coach Jake Diebler's debut before losing to Minnesota over the weekend. Diebler and Co. got right back on track, though, improving to 16-12 (6-11 Big Ten) with Sunday's win.

This loss will sting extra for Tom Izzo's bunch, which is right on the bubble according to CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm. Michigan State (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) has made 25 straight NCAA Tournaments, the third-longest streak of all-time, but this loss -- combined with a home loss to Iowa days earlier -- puts that streak very much in jeopardy.