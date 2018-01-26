WATCH: Penn State hands Ohio State first Big Ten loss with epic buzzer-beater
The Buckeyes dropped to 9-1 in league play with a stunner at the buzzer
No. 3 Purdue handled its business at home Thursday by holding off No. 25 Michigan to improve to a perfect 9-0 in Big Ten play. Ohio State, which entered its game against Penn State at 9-0 and tied atop the league standings with Purdue, didn't fare so well.
The 13th-ranked Buckeyes got a deep 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining to tie things at 79 in Columbus, but Penn State promptly silenced the crowd on the other end with a bank shot buzzer-beater to earn a stunning win over Ohio State.
The loss drops Ohio State to second place in the Big Ten as the only one-loss team in the league. Conversely, the win was a massive one for Penn State, giving coach Pat Chambers his first victory over a ranked team this season.
