There's an old saying that there are no pictures in the box score, and Vanderbilt certainly won't mind. The Commodores stunned Texas A&M, 74-73, thanks to Ezra Manjon's high-arcing buzzer-beater that was anything but the way they drew it up.

What at first looks like a travel is actually remarkable concentration, poise and shot-making from Manjon, terrific defense from the Aggies' Solomon Washington and great officiating to boot. Washington bit on the pump fake but somehow recovered to tip the ball away from Manjon. Then it was Manjon's turn to make an incredible recovery, catching the ball mid-air, landing and heaving a rainbow over the outstretched arm of Andersson Garcia.

Have a look for yourself:

Manjon, who briefly left the contest earlier with an apparent ankle injury, also hit a 3-pointer with just over a minute left to give the hosts the lead before Tyrece Radford knocked down four free throws in the final minute to put the Aggies out front. That set the stage for more Manjon's heroics and a special moment for both him and his team.

Here's how the fifth-year senior saw it all unfold:

Vanderbilt entered the night just 6-17 overall and 1-9 in the SEC, with its lone conference win over Missouri, which is winless in the SEC. Texas A&M, meanwhile, entered the game 15-8 and 6-4 in the SEC, having won five of its last six. The Aggies were a No. 10 seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology, but Tuesday night's loss -- which currently slots in as a Quad 3 defeat -- won't help.