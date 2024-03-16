No. 5 seed Wisconsin stunned top-seeded Purdue in the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals on Saturday with a last-second shot by Max Klesmit. The Wisconsin guard converted a floater with 4.8 seconds remaining, and Purdue guard Lance Jones missed a 3-pointer on the other end that sealed the Badgers' 76-75 win in overtime.

Even with the loss Purdue, the reigning Big Ten Conference Tournament champion, is expected to receive a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday, according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm.

Wisconsin forced overtime when Chucky Hepburn converted a layup as time expired in regulation after Zach Edey split a pair of free throws. Edey recorded his 24th double-double of the season and finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Hepburn finished with a team-high 20 points and AJ Storr finished with 20 for Wisconsin. The Badgers will face the winner of No. 2 seed Illinois vs. No. 3 seed Nebraska in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game Sunday on CBS.

Wisconsin is seeking its first Big Ten conference title since 2015 — the same year the program advanced to the national title game before falling to Duke. The Badgers entered the day as a No. 6 seed in CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm's latest projections.