A non-conference battle features the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) going on the road to play the Xavier Musketeers (4-2) on Monday evening. Both teams head into this bout on a two-game win streak. On Tuesday, the Golden Grizzlies topped Marshall 78-71. Meanwhile, Xavier beat Bryant 100-75.

Tipoff from Cintas Center in Cincinnati is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Xavier leads the all-time series 4-0. The Musketeers are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Oakland vs. Xavier odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 151.5. Before making any Xavier vs. Oakland picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oakland vs. Xavier and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Xaviers vs. Oakland:

Xavier vs. Oakland spread: Musketeers -15.5

Xavier vs. Oakland over/under: 151.5 points

Xavier vs. Oakland money line: Musketeers -1366, Golden Grizzlies +800

OAK: Oakland has hit the game total Under in 11 of last 19 away games

XAV: Xavier has hit the team total Over in 22 of last 37 games

Why Xavier can cover

Sophomore guard Desmond Claude is one of the main forces on offense for the Musketeers. The Connecticut native leads the team in scoring (15.5) with 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He's dropped at least 15 points in three games this season. On Nov. 17 against Washington, Claude dropped 19 points and seven boards.

Senior guard Quincy Olivari joins Claude in the backcourt. Olivari provides the Musketeers with another smooth scorer. The Rice transfer has a sweet jumper and gets into the lane with ease. Olivari logs 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. In the win over Bryant, the Georgia native had a season-high 22 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Why Oakland can cover

Junior forward Trey Townsend is an athletic and high-energy force. Townsend does a great job on the glass and absorbing contact in the lane. The Mississippi native leads the team in points (14.8), rebounds (8.7), assists (3.5) and steals (1.7). He's tallied at least 17 points in four games thus far. On Nov. 20 against Loyola Marymount, Townsend notched 18 points and eight boards.

Senior guard Jack Gohlke has been a floor-spacing perimeter threat. Gohlke owns a sweet jumper and is able to score off the dribble. The Wisconsin native logs 13.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. In his last outing, Gohlke dropped 17 points, five rebounds and made five 3-pointers. He's scored at least 17 points in three games this season.

How to make Oakland vs. Xavier picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting 150 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 70% of the time.

So who wins Xavier vs. Oakland, and which side of the spread hits in more than 70% of simulations?