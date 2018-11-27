Drive Chart
No. 11 Washington, No. 17 Utah to meet for Pac-12 title

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 27, 2018

Pac-12 football holds a long-established reputation for producing high-scoring offenses and innovative schemes. The conference's 2018 championship game on Friday, pitting No. 11-ranked Washington against No. 17 Utah, defies convention.

The Huskies (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12 Conference) and Utes (9-3, 6-3) come into Friday's matchup at Levi's Stadium boasting two of the stingiest defenses in the nation -- and, for the first time in the Pac-12 Championship's eight-year history, the top two scoring defenses in the conference.

"That's how I think of championship football," said Washington coach Chris Petersen. "Way back when I was an offensive coordinator (at Boise State), and we were winning a lot of games ... I think it always comes down to defense."

Petersen's time as a head coach at Boise State garnered national championship with the implementation of trick plays and highlight-reel moments. But in both his tenure as Broncos offensive coordinator and later head coach, Boise State routinely featured some of the best statistical defenses in the country.

He brought the same approach taking over at Washington in 2014, with some of the same staff. Behind co-defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, who made the move with Petersen, the Huskies allowed just 17.7 points en route to a Pac-12 championship in 2016.

The 2018 defense has been even better to date, surrendering 16.5 points per game under the combined efforts of Kwiatkowski and Jimmy Lake. The Huskies defend the pass aggressively, thanks in part to a deep secondary with standouts like Taylor Rapp, JoJo McIntosh, Byron Murphy and Myles Bryant.

As good as Washington is against the pass (No. 25 nationally in yards allowed per game), it's been better defending the run. The Huskies rank No. 20 in rushing yards allowed at 122.9, keyed by the nation's leading tackler, linebacker Benn Burr-Kirven.

With a second Pac-12 championship in three years just a win away, Washington's an embodiment of a simple Petersen philosophy.

"Really, really good football teams come down to great defense," he said.

That may be, and this championship matchup supports the premise, but the Pac-12's offensive reputation exists for a reason.

Not far from the site of Friday's title tilt at Levi's Stadium, the late Bill Walsh ran his acclaimed West Coast Offense at Stanford. Decades later, the first Pac-12 Championship Game played in the San Francisco 49ers new home featured Arizona and Oregon teams that scored 34.5 and 45.4 points per game.

Even Petersen's 2016 Washington team ranked eighth nationally, scoring a blistering 41.8 points per game with key contributors still on the roster like quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin.

Meanwhile, a Utah program built on outstanding defense contended for Pac-12 championship opportunities three times in recent years, but ultimately fell short.

Utes coach Kyle Whittingham describes his coaching emphasis as "trying to turn teams one-dimensional with defense," but credits Utah becoming a better offensive team for its first Pac-12 South title.

"Things are a little bit cyclical," Whittingham said of two defensive-oriented teams taking the lead in a conference known for offense. "But the biggest thing, in my estimation, is the overall talent and ability of your team...not just one particular unit."

Utah's 30.8-point per game average this season is the program's second-highest since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. The 2018 Utes offense is the most effective of the Pac-12 era, averaging 0.417 points per play, compared to 0.393 for the 2014 team that produced a slightly higher point-per-game output (31.3).

The Utes have come alive in the past two months, well removed from the seven points scored in a 21-7 loss to Washington on Sept. 15. Their 35-27 win over rival BYU to cap the regular season marked the seventh time in the Utes' last eight game in which they scored at least 30.

Utah's maintained this pace while starting a new backfield for the final three weeks, with redshirt freshman quarterback Jason Shelley filling in for Tyler Huntley, and running back Armand Shyne replacing Zack Moss.

Huntley broke his collarbone in a Nov. 3 loss at Arizona State, and Moss sustained a knee injury the next week in practice.

Both Shelley and Shyne have delivered since stepping into the starting lineup. Shyne rushed for 174 yards in a crucial, 32-25 win over Oregon on Nov. 10, and Shelley was instrumental in the fourth-quarter comeback against BYU.

His hurdle of a BYU defender to convert a key first down provided a spark in the decisive, 28-0 run.

Utah now takes its revamped offense and typically stingy defense into a long-awaited title showdown.

"Playing in a Pac-12 Championship is something we have had our sights set on," linebacker Chase Hansen said in the postgame press conference. "We wanted the rivalry win, but we have had our sights set on next week's game for a long time."

While Utah's offense seeks scoring opportunities that don't come easily against Washington's defense, the Utes No. 5 nationally ranked rushing defense must solve Huskies running back Gaskin.

Gaskin rushed for 143 yards in Washington's September win at Utah, and completed the regular season with a 2018-best 170 yards and three touchdowns at Washington State.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
17 Utah 9-3 -----
16 Washington 9-3 -----
O/U 44.5, WASH -5
Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.1% 1788 12 6 140.1
T. Huntley 150/234 1788 12 6
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 723 3 1 127.7
J. Shelley 54/96 723 3 1
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 71 2 0 518.8
B. Covey 3/3 71 2 0
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Simpkins 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
179 1092 11
Z. Moss 179 1092 11 86
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 442 5
A. Shyne 95 442 5 42
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 304 4
T. Huntley 108 304 4 28
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 183 0
T. Green 33 183 0 12
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 159 3
J. Shelley 42 159 3 40
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 158 0
B. Covey 18 158 0 38
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 39 0
M. Wishnowsky 2 39 0 28
D. Brumfield 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 21 0
D. Brumfield 10 21 0 8
M. Woodward 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
M. Woodward 2 6 0 3
J. Wood 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
J. Wood 3 3 0 5
S. Mariner 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
S. Mariner 1 0 0 0
D. Lisk 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Lisk 1 -1 0 0
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
Br. Kuithe 1 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 631 1
B. Covey 59 631 1 48
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 407 1
J. Dixon 16 407 1 61
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 345 5
S. Nacua 28 345 5 57
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 280 2
D. Simpkins 24 280 2 68
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 191 1
Br. Kuithe 16 191 1 30
S. Mariner 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 171 1
S. Mariner 13 171 1 37
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 166 2
C. Fotheringham 15 166 2 40
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 145 1
S. Enis 10 145 1 29
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 58 1
T. Huntley 1 58 1 58
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 50 1
Z. Moss 8 50 1 15
J. Jackson 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 1
J. Jackson 6 41 1 11
B. Boyd 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
B. Boyd 2 40 0 25
J. Field 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Field 2 16 0 11
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Green 2 12 0 6
D. Brumfield 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
D. Brumfield 2 12 0 7
C. Haller 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
C. Haller 2 12 0 8
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Shyne 1 5 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Blair 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Blair 0-0 0.0 1
C. Barton 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Barton 0-0 0.0 1
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Blackmon 0-0 0.0 1
F. Bernard 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
F. Bernard 0-0 0.0 1
C. Hansen 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Hansen 0-0 0.0 2
H. Pututau 41 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
H. Pututau 0-0 0.0 1
C. Ballard 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Ballard 0-0 0.0 1
P. Tonga 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Tonga 0-0 0.0 1
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
J. Johnson 0-0 0.0 4
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Gay 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
23/28 43/43
M. Gay 23/28 0 43/43 112
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.1% 2692 16 9 151.8
J. Browning 196/301 2692 16 9
J. Haener 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 107 1 1 148.4
J. Haener 9/13 107 1 1
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 1 0 614.8
A. Fuller 1/1 22 1 0
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 14 0 1 8.8
A. Baccellia 1/2 14 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
212 1076 10
M. Gaskin 212 1076 10 80
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 576 7
S. Ahmed 91 576 7 59
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 214 2
K. Pleasant 41 214 2 23
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 213 1
S. McGrew 48 213 1 30
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 114 4
J. Browning 75 114 4 25
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 50 0
A. Baccellia 2 50 0 37
M. Braxton 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
M. Braxton 2 7 0 4
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
C. McClatcher 4 7 0 8
J. Haener 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
J. Haener 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 754 4
A. Fuller 49 754 4 46
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 469 6
T. Jones 28 469 6 43
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 410 0
A. Baccellia 35 410 0 48
D. Sample 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 227 2
D. Sample 21 227 2 33
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 172 1
H. Bryant 6 172 1 59
Q. Pounds 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 166 1
Q. Pounds 8 166 1 57
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 150 3
C. Otton 11 150 3 24
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 134 0
C. McClatcher 9 134 0 36
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 127 0
S. Ahmed 15 127 0 26
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 110 0
S. McGrew 6 110 0 41
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 72 1
M. Gaskin 15 72 1 14
A. Cook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
A. Cook 1 26 0 26
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
K. Pleasant 3 18 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Rapp 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Rapp 0-0 0.0 2
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
B. Burr-Kirven 0-0 0.0 2
G. Gaines 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
G. Gaines 0-0 0.0 1
J. Miller 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Miller 0-0 0.0 1
B. Murphy 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
B. Murphy 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
14/19 40/41
P. Henry 14/19 0 40/41 82
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
