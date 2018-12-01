Drive Chart
South Dakota State pounds Duquesne 51-5 in FCS playoffs

  • Dec 01, 2018

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) Mikey Daniel ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns, Isaiah Hill also had two rushing touchdowns and fifth-seeded South Dakota State rolled to a 51-6 win over Duquesne on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

The Jackrabbits (9-2), making their seventh-straight playoff appearance, play at fourth-seeded Kennesaw State next weekend.

Taryn Christion and Cade Johnson hooked up for a 43-yard scoring play on the opening possession of the game. The Jackrabbits then used a turnover for a short field that led to Hill's 23-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.

One play after stopping the Dukes on downs, Pierre Strong broke free for a 52-yard scoring run 1:32 before halftime. Chase Vinatieri added a last-minute field goal for a 24-0 lead.

Duquesne (9-4), the only road team to win in the opening round to run its winning streak to six, got its points on a Daniel Parr 3-yard run to cap the opening drive of the second half. The Dukes had three turnovers, each resulting in a touchdown for the Jackrabbits.

South Dakota State kept pounding the ball on the snow-covered ground from there, finishing with 326 yards rushing. Zy Mosley also returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:02
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
51
Touchdown 13:10
26-M.Daniel runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
62
yds
01:26
pos
6
50
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:30
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
44
Touchdown 3:43
13-D.Parr incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-Z.Mosley at DUQ 43. 23-Z.Mosley runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
43
yds
0:00
pos
6
43
Point After TD 6:06
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
37
Touchdown 6:15
26-M.Daniel runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
37
yds
00:19
pos
6
36
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:37
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
30
Touchdown 6:45
84-I.Hill runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
67
yds
02:59
pos
6
30
Missed Point After Touchdown 13:59
98-M.MacZura extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
24
Touchdown 14:04
13-D.Parr runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
6
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:36
4-C.Vinatieri 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
37
yds
00:40
pos
0
24
Point After TD 1:32
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 1:41
20-P.Strong runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
52
yds
00:05
pos
0
20
Point After TD 14:51
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 15:00
84-I.Hill runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
33
yds
00:09
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:30
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:39
3-T.Christion complete to 15-C.Johnson. 15-C.Johnson runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
04:21
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 24
Rushing 2 15
Passing 5 7
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 3-13 5-13
4th Down Conv 0-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 237 470
Total Plays 59 66
Avg Gain 4.0 7.1
Net Yards Rushing 84 326
Rush Attempts 35 40
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 8.2
Net Yards Passing 153 144
Comp. - Att. 14-24 12-26
Yards Per Pass 6.4 5.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-7 0-0
Penalties - Yards 6-60 8-65
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 1 5
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-32.2 3-45.3
Return Yards 48 111
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-6
Kickoffs - Returns 3-48 2-40
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-65
Kicking 0/1 7/8
Extra Points 0/1 6/7
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Dukes 9-4 00606
Jackrabbits 9-2 71720751
Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium Brookings, SD
 153 PASS YDS 144
84 RUSH YDS 326
237 TOTAL YDS 470
Dukes
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Parr 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 160 0 2 97.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 2447 20 11 140.7
D. Parr 14/24 160 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Worley 4 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 352 4
D. Worley 12 60 0 35
A. Hines 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
266 1520 15
A. Hines 10 21 0 7
D. Parr 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 120 7
D. Parr 7 12 1 11
P. Fulmore 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 54 0
P. Fulmore 5 -1 0 2
N. Crawford 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 61 1
N. Crawford 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Taylor 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 97 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 576 2
K. Taylor 5 97 0 68
N. Crawford 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
71 1048 10
N. Crawford 4 31 0 11
K. Coles Jr. 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 301 0
K. Coles Jr. 3 26 0 14
A. Cain 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 163 2
A. Cain 1 6 0 6
P. Fulmore 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 17 0
P. Fulmore 1 0 0 0
J. Dixon 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Dixon 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Harrison-Ducros 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Harrison-Ducros 5-1 0.0 0
A. Roberts 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Roberts 5-0 0.0 0
H. Clayton Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
H. Clayton Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
N. Keahi 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
N. Keahi 4-2 0.0 0
J. Istache 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Istache 4-0 0.0 0
T. Jurkovec 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Jurkovec 3-0 0.0 0
B. Thompson 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Thompson 3-1 0.0 0
C. Favoroso 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Favoroso 2-0 0.0 0
B. Zanotto 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Zanotto 2-1 0.0 0
S. DeMedal 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. DeMedal 2-0 0.0 0
M. O'Malley 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. O'Malley 2-1 0.0 0
J. Booker 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Booker 2-0 0.0 0
C. Dillon 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Dillon 1-1 0.0 0
R. Marra 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Marra 1-0 0.0 0
P. Ausiello 43 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Ausiello 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dawson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dawson 1-0 0.0 0
W. Weber 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Weber 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jordan 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jordan 1-0 0.0 0
L. DeBrito 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. DeBrito 1-0 0.0 0
K. Carter 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Carter 0-2 0.0 0
R. Macek 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Macek 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. MacZura 98 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 0/1
SEASON FG XP
9/10 44/50
M. MacZura 0/0 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. MacZura 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 27.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
62 39.3 0
M. MacZura 4 27.0 0 39
C. Brennan 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 53.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 41.5 1
C. Brennan 1 53.0 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Worley 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 18.7 11 0
D. Worley 1 11.0 11 0
N. Crawford 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 21.4 20 0
N. Crawford 1 20.0 20 0
J. Jordan 16 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 29.5 17 0
J. Jordan 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Jackrabbits
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Christion 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 144 1 0 105.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 2693 29 6 163.8
T. Christion 12/26 144 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Daniel 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 100 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
135 617 10
M. Daniel 10 100 2 27
P. Strong Jr. 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 92 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 869 9
P. Strong Jr. 12 92 1 52
T. Christion 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 264 5
T. Christion 4 49 0 17
I. Hill 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 38 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 38 2
I. Hill 2 38 2 23
J. Lee V 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
J. Lee V 10 31 0 21
K. Nelson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 66 0
K. Nelson 1 17 0 17
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 99 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 1171 16
C. Johnson 8 99 1 43
A. Anderson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 697 6
A. Anderson 3 28 0 11
B. Kunz 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 311 2
B. Kunz 1 17 0 17
M. Daniel 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 54 1
M. Daniel 0 0 0 0
Ja. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 128 3
Ja. Brown 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Backhaus 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
L. Backhaus 6-1 1.0 0
D. Cox 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Cox 4-0 0.0 0
B. Snyder 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Snyder 3-1 0.0 0
C. Rozeboom 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
C. Rozeboom 3-4 0.0 0
L. Williams 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
L. Williams 3-0 0.0 1
Z. Mosley 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
Z. Mosley 3-0 0.0 1
R. Winkelman 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Winkelman 3-0 0.0 0
A. Smenda 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Smenda 2-2 0.0 0
M. Slade 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Slade 2-0 0.0 0
S. Wilson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Wilson 2-1 0.0 0
M. Harris 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
J. Manchigiah 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Manchigiah 2-2 0.0 0
Jo. Brown 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Jo. Brown 2-1 0.0 0
E. Kleinschmit 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Kleinschmit 1-0 0.0 0
R. Earith 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
R. Earith 1-2 0.5 0
J. Berg 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Berg 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
K. Krolikowski 69 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
K. Krolikowski 1-2 0.5 0
T. DeMartra 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. DeMartra 1-0 0.0 0
E. Wilson 66 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
X. Ward 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Ward 1-0 0.0 0
C. Sanders 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Sanders 1-0 1.0 0
S. Hildahl 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Hildahl 0-1 0.0 0
P. Tetzlaff 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Tetzlaff 0-1 0.0 0
T. Stacker 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Stacker 0-1 0.0 0
J. Snyder 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Snyder 0-1 0.0 0
T. Ogunrinde 22 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Ogunrinde 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Vinatieri 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/7
SEASON FG XP
12/19 60/65
C. Vinatieri 1/1 39 6/7 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Hale 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 42.7 1
B. Hale 3 45.3 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 26.8 23 0
C. Johnson 2 20.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Harris 18 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 2.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
25 3.3 5 0
M. Harris 3 2.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 SDST 35 1:29 4 -10 Punt
7:57 DUQ 16 1:21 3 6 Punt
0:45 DUQ 27 0:06 2 6 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 SDST 35 3:44 12 47 Downs
6:38 DUQ 20 4:10 9 34 Downs
1:32 SDST 35 0:11 4 1 Punt
0:31 SDST 35 0:05 2 -5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:26 SDST 35 0:00 5 65 TD
11:33 DUQ 20 1:43 3 4 Punt
6:37 SDST 35 0:00 3 33 INT
6:06 SDST 35 1:50 6 63 INT
3:30 SDST 50 1:44 5 11 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 SDST 35 3:01 8 22 Downs
7:04 DUQ 32 1:25 3 9 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DUQ 35 4:21 10 65 TD
8:56 SDST 37 0:52 4 12 Punt
6:01 SDST 43 4:31 11 30 Downs
0:33 DUQ 33 0:09 2 33 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:50 SDST 24 3:06 6 32 Punt
1:46 SDST 48 0:05 1 52 TD
1:16 SDST 46 0:40 7 32 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:59 DUQ 35 2:20 7 6 Punt
9:44 SDST 43 2:59 7 57 TD
6:34 DUQ 32 0:19 2 32 TD
3:43 SDST 35 0:13 1 0
1:41 SDST 38 1:26 8 62 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:23 SDST 43 1:27 4 12 Fumble
4:55 SDST 6 3:47 8 37
NCAA FB Scores