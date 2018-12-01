|
|DUQ
|SDST
South Dakota State pounds Duquesne 51-5 in FCS playoffs
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) Mikey Daniel ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns, Isaiah Hill also had two rushing touchdowns and fifth-seeded South Dakota State rolled to a 51-6 win over Duquesne on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
The Jackrabbits (9-2), making their seventh-straight playoff appearance, play at fourth-seeded Kennesaw State next weekend.
Taryn Christion and Cade Johnson hooked up for a 43-yard scoring play on the opening possession of the game. The Jackrabbits then used a turnover for a short field that led to Hill's 23-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.
One play after stopping the Dukes on downs, Pierre Strong broke free for a 52-yard scoring run 1:32 before halftime. Chase Vinatieri added a last-minute field goal for a 24-0 lead.
Duquesne (9-4), the only road team to win in the opening round to run its winning streak to six, got its points on a Daniel Parr 3-yard run to cap the opening drive of the second half. The Dukes had three turnovers, each resulting in a touchdown for the Jackrabbits.
South Dakota State kept pounding the ball on the snow-covered ground from there, finishing with 326 yards rushing. Zy Mosley also returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|24
|Rushing
|2
|15
|Passing
|5
|7
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|237
|470
|Total Plays
|59
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|84
|326
|Rush Attempts
|35
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|8.2
|Net Yards Passing
|153
|144
|Comp. - Att.
|14-24
|12-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|5.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-7
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|8-65
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-32.2
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|48
|111
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-48
|2-40
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-65
|Kicking
|0/1
|7/8
|Extra Points
|0/1
|6/7
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|153
|PASS YDS
|144
|84
|RUSH YDS
|326
|237
|TOTAL YDS
|470
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Parr 13 QB
|D. Parr
|14/24
|160
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Worley 4 DB
|D. Worley
|12
|60
|0
|35
A. Hines 32 RB
|A. Hines
|10
|21
|0
|7
D. Parr 13 QB
|D. Parr
|7
|12
|1
|11
P. Fulmore 3 RB
|P. Fulmore
|5
|-1
|0
|2
N. Crawford 1 WR
|N. Crawford
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|5
|97
|0
|68
N. Crawford 1 WR
|N. Crawford
|4
|31
|0
|11
K. Coles Jr. 15 WR
|K. Coles Jr.
|3
|26
|0
|14
A. Cain 86 WR
|A. Cain
|1
|6
|0
|6
P. Fulmore 3 RB
|P. Fulmore
|1
|0
|0
|0
J. Dixon 10 TE
|J. Dixon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
R. Harrison-Ducros 27 DB
|R. Harrison-Ducros
|5-1
|0.0
|0
A. Roberts 11 DB
|A. Roberts
|5-0
|0.0
|0
H. Clayton Jr. 9 DB
|H. Clayton Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
N. Keahi 45 LB
|N. Keahi
|4-2
|0.0
|0
J. Istache 14 DB
|J. Istache
|4-0
|0.0
|0
T. Jurkovec 35 LB
|T. Jurkovec
|3-0
|0.0
|0
B. Thompson 38 LB
|B. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
C. Favoroso 44 DL
|C. Favoroso
|2-0
|0.0
|0
B. Zanotto 18 LB
|B. Zanotto
|2-1
|0.0
|0
S. DeMedal 28 DB
|S. DeMedal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. O'Malley 47 LB
|M. O'Malley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Booker 52 LB
|J. Booker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Dillon 23 LB
|C. Dillon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
R. Marra 55 DL
|R. Marra
|1-0
|0.0
|0
P. Ausiello 43 DB
|P. Ausiello
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Dawson 90 DL
|J. Dawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
W. Weber 36 DB
|W. Weber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Jordan 16 DB
|J. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
L. DeBrito 7 DB
|L. DeBrito
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Carter 93 DL
|K. Carter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
R. Macek 92 DL
|R. Macek
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. MacZura 98 P
|M. MacZura
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. MacZura 98 P
|M. MacZura
|4
|27.0
|0
|39
C. Brennan 82 WR
|C. Brennan
|1
|53.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Worley 4 DB
|D. Worley
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
N. Crawford 1 WR
|N. Crawford
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
J. Jordan 16 DB
|J. Jordan
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
T. Christion 3 QB
|T. Christion
|12/26
|144
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Daniel 26 RB
|M. Daniel
|10
|100
|2
|27
P. Strong Jr. 20 RB
|P. Strong Jr.
|12
|92
|1
|52
T. Christion 3 QB
|T. Christion
|4
|49
|0
|17
I. Hill 84 WR
|I. Hill
|2
|38
|2
|23
J. Lee V 29 RB
|J. Lee V
|10
|31
|0
|21
K. Nelson 12 QB
|K. Nelson
|1
|17
|0
|17
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Johnson 15 WR
|C. Johnson
|8
|99
|1
|43
A. Anderson 80 WR
|A. Anderson
|3
|28
|0
|11
B. Kunz 88 TE
|B. Kunz
|1
|17
|0
|17
M. Daniel 26 RB
|M. Daniel
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ja. Brown 1 WR
|Ja. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
L. Backhaus 12 LB
|L. Backhaus
|6-1
|1.0
|0
D. Cox 53 LB
|D. Cox
|4-0
|0.0
|0
B. Snyder 27 S
|B. Snyder
|3-1
|0.0
|0
C. Rozeboom 2 LB
|C. Rozeboom
|3-4
|0.0
|0
L. Williams 37 S
|L. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|1
Z. Mosley 23 CB
|Z. Mosley
|3-0
|0.0
|1
R. Winkelman 97 DE
|R. Winkelman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
A. Smenda 34 DE
|A. Smenda
|2-2
|0.0
|0
M. Slade 6 S
|M. Slade
|2-0
|0.0
|0
S. Wilson 7 LB
|S. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
M. Harris 18 CB
|M. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Manchigiah 3 S
|J. Manchigiah
|2-2
|0.0
|0
Jo. Brown 9 CB
|Jo. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
E. Kleinschmit 31 LB
|E. Kleinschmit
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Earith 90 DE
|R. Earith
|1-2
|0.5
|0
J. Berg 14 S
|J. Berg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
Ja. Brown 1 WR
|Ja. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Krolikowski 69 DT
|K. Krolikowski
|1-2
|0.5
|0
T. DeMartra 38 S
|T. DeMartra
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Wilson 66 DE
|E. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
X. Ward 91 DT
|X. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Sanders 99 DT
|C. Sanders
|1-0
|1.0
|0
S. Hildahl 96 DL
|S. Hildahl
|0-1
|0.0
|0
P. Tetzlaff 46 LB
|P. Tetzlaff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Stacker 55 DT
|T. Stacker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Snyder 42 LB
|J. Snyder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Ogunrinde 22 DE
|T. Ogunrinde
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Vinatieri 4 K
|C. Vinatieri
|1/1
|39
|6/7
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Hale 49 P
|B. Hale
|3
|45.3
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Johnson 15 WR
|C. Johnson
|2
|20.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Harris 18 CB
|M. Harris
|3
|2.0
|5
|0
