2019 NFL Draft: Record number of college football players enter with eligibility remaining
There aren't many draft picks to go around for these players, though
The final list of underclassmen eligible to be selected in the 2019 NFL Draft was released on Friday, and it reads like an encyclopedia. A record 135 players with college eligibility remaining will be entered into the pool of available players for the draft, which takes place April 25-27 in Nashville, Tennessee.
There weren't any surprises on the list, as most of the high-profile names like Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Duke quarterback Daniel Jones and Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams had already made their intentions known. What is surprising is the quantity, not quality. This year's list breaks the previous record of 119 underclassmen, set just a year ago. It should be noted that 32 of those players have fulfilled their degree requirements and are able to be selected, even though they have college eligibility remaining.
|Year
|Underclassmen eligible for NFL Draft
2019
135
2018
119
2017
103
2016
107
2015
84
|2014
|98
|2013
|73
|2012
|65
What stands out even more than the sheer number of underclassmen who declared early is the number when factored into the overall draft landscape. There are 256 picks during the seven rounds of the three-day event. If every single one of the underclassmen get drafted (which they won't), they would comprise 52.7 percent of the total selections in the entire draft.
Last season, 37 of the 119 underclassmen went undrafted, which was up from the 27 that didn't receive that phone call in 2017. Some of the top names that went undrafted last year include former Notre Dame running back Josh Adams and Florida State defensive back Tavarus McFadden, both of whom -- along with many others -- sign undrafted free agent contracts and caught on full-time at the next level.
-
