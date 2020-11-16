Miami coach Manny Diaz said after the Week 11 win over Virginia Tech that the short-handed Hurricanes were "on the brink" of not being able to play due to coronavirus issues. In all, the Hurricanes were down more than a dozen players because of positive tests and contact tracing. Those issues have come to roost as the ACC announced on Monday that the final three games on Miami's schedule would be modified due to COVID-19.

Following more positive tests and subsequent quarantining of Miami players, the ACC has moved the Hurricanes' Nov. 21 game against Georgia Tech to Dec. 19. Additionally, Miami's Nov. 28 game against Wake Forest will be played on Dec. 5. Meanwhile, Miami's game against North Carolina -- originally scheduled for Dec. 5 -- has been moved to Dec. 12. Of note: Miami will only play Georgia Tech on Dec. 19 if the Hurricanes do not make the ACC Championship Game, and if the result of the game does not directly impact the title game race.

To make room for these adjustments, the ACC also shuffled the following games:

Nov. 28: Wake Forest at Louisville (previously Dec. 5)

Dec. 5: Western Carolina at North Carolina (previously Dec. 11)

Dec. 12: Louisville at Boston College (previously Nov. 27)

The scheduling gymnastics to make these arrangements are becoming more commonplace throughout college football as both the national situation with COVID-19 worsens and conferences begin running out of time to finish their schedules. Usual postponements are starting to dwindle and more creative scheduling approaches are becoming the norm, as are cancellations.

With little indication that college football decision-makers will push the 2020 season back any further, the sport is clearly limping towards the finish line as every program tries to squeeze in as many games as possible.