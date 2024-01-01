No. 2 Washington will put its perfect record on the line when it faces No. 3 Texas in the 2024 Sugar Bowl on Monday night, which is the second College Football Playoff semifinal game of the day. The Huskies (13-0) went undefeated during the regular season before punching their ticket to the CFP with a 34-31 win over then-No. 5 Oregon in the Pac-12 title game. Texas (12-1) lost to Oklahoma in a rivalry game in early October, but it bounced back with seven consecutive wins down the stretch. The Longhorns are coming off a 49-21 win over then-No. 18 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game, which was their third straight double-digit victory.

Washington vs. Texas spread: Texas -3.5

Washington vs. Texas over/under: 63.5 points

Washington vs. Texas money line: Washington +146, Texas -175

Why Texas can cover

Texas established itself as a legitimate national title contender early in the season when it went on the road and beat Alabama by double digits in September. The Longhorns beat Texas Tech and Oklahoma State by a combined score of 106-28 in their most recent games, improving to 4-2 against the spread in their last six games. Sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers has completed 70.7% of his passes for 3,161 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The Longhorns also have an elite rushing attack, with freshman running back CJ Baxter rushing for 595 yards and four touchdowns. Their defense has been outstanding as well, ranked No. 13 in points allowed per game this season. Washington has not been nearly as dominant this season, with eight of its last nine victories coming by single digits, and Texas has covered the spread in four of its last five postseason games.

Why Washington can cover

The Huskies are led by one of the premier players in college football in quarterback Michael Penix Jr.. The sixth-year senior finished in second place in the 2023 Heisman Trophy vote and was the winner of the Maxwell Award. Penix completed 65.9% of his pass attempts for 4,218 yards, 33 touchdown passes, and nine interceptions. He added three scores on the ground.

Washington also has arguably the best overall player in this matchup in wide receiver Rome Odunze. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior is projected to be an early first-round pick when he leaves Washington and will be a serious matchup problem for Texas' secondary. Odunze enters the Sugar Bowl with 81 catches for 1,428 yards and 13 touchdowns.

How to make Texas vs. Washington picks

Kaylor has analyzed Texas vs. Washington from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total.

So who wins Washington vs. Texas in the 2024 Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal?