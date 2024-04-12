The eyes of college football will settle on Ohio Stadium this weekend as the Buckeyes host the only network-broadcast spring game of 2024. The Buckeyes enter a critical sixth season under Ryan Day as a potential No. 1 preseason team and early national championship favorite.

Day had a busy offseason after missing the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons. He hired his former coach, Chip Kelly, to run the offense and fully handed over playcalling duties for the first time since taking over the Buckeyes program. Ohio State also showed incumbent starting quarterback Kyle McCord the door and brought in three new signal callers to vie for snaps.

But perhaps most importantly, Ohio State managed to retain a number of key playmakers including running back TreVeyon Henderson and defensive lineman Jack Sawyer. The Buckeyes have the makings of a title team, but the pressure will only grow over the coming months.

With all the attention on the horizon, here's how to watch Ohio State's spring game and key storylines to watch.

How to watch 2024 Ohio State spring game live

Date: Saturday, April 13 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

Live Stream: FOX

2024 Ohio State spring game storylines

1. Who stands out at quarterback? Five players are competing for the starting quarterback job and early reviews are mixed. The Buckeyes brought in three new additions on top of two returners, but Kansas State transfer Will Howard is viewed as the favorite to start the year under center. Howard led the Wildcats to a Big 12 title in 2022, but regressed last season. The door is still open for another player to step up. Devin Brown started the Cotton Bowl after Kyle McCord transferred, but struggled. Freshman Julian Sayin has reportedly looked the part so far. Could he force his way into playing time?

2. Which newcomers step up? After losing to Michigan last season, Day aggressively attacked the portal for reinforcements. A number of big-time players make their debuts on Saturday. Alabama safety transfer Caleb Downs is a surefire All-America candidate while running back Quinshon Judkins starred at Ole Miss. Howard will push for the starting job and center Seth McLaughlin should fortify the interior. Another key addition came via the high school ranks. No. 1 overall recruit Jeremiah Smith stuck with Ohio State after late pressure to flip and has quickly dropped jaws around Columbus. While the Buckeyes are deep at the position, all eyes will be on Smith at Ohio Stadium.

3. How has the offense changed under Chip Kelly? Day was open about wanting a full-time playcaller so he could focus more comprehensively on the team. Kelly gives him one of the most proven names in college football. While results were inconsistent during his tenure at UCLA, Kelly consistently put together effective offenses, and even innovated to create mismatches in the run game in new ways. At Ohio State, Day recruited a dual-threat quarterback and added a physical running back in Judkins. Can Kelly get the most out of them?